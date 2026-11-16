3 Burning Questions For Magic With Matchups Against Celtics, 76ers This Week

Franz Wagner and the Magic will need to answer these questions against the Celtics and 76ers this week.

Nov 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner lays the ball up to the basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A three-game win streak is at stake this week, and it will not be easy for Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic to retain. The Magic's slate this week kicks off with a matchup on the road against the Boston Celtics. The Magic will then return home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers before facing the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards on the road.

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The Magic will be tested this week against the Celtics and 76ers, which leads to these three burning questions. The Celtics are currently 11-2, while the 76ers are 11-3; Boston is on a six-game winning streak. The margin for error for Orlando will be small in these two games; execution will be important for the Magic.

It is going to take more to beat these two teams Orlando must execute on both ends of the floor well if they want to win. They will have to worry about Jayson Tatum and Paul George against Boston. The new-look 76ers will present quite the challenge, especially with their offensive play. Response and adjustments will be key for the Magic in these two games.

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They are going to be tough, and the Celtics and 76ers will establish momentum and an advantage against Orlando at some point. Then, the Magic will have to respond. They will have to make the plays needed to remain in the game. If the Celtics or 76ers get a key advantage, then response will be key to cut the deficit and get back in the game.

This will be a good test for Sean Sweeney and the Magic in terms of response and adjustments. If they struggle on either end, Orlando will need to be able to change the game plan quickly to establish momentum. After these two tough matchups, Orlando will face the Nets and the Wizards on the road. If Orlando struggles against Boston and Philadelphia, they have to take advantage of the games against Brooklyn and Washington.

It will be important for Orlando to get back in the win column quickly if they fall to the Celtics and 76ers. They cannot afford to lose the momentum they established this past week in all four of their upcoming games. Ashley has covered the Chicago Bulls, the NBA, the NFL and college basketball, and now covers the Orlando Orlando Magic.

She covered the Chicago Bulls as a FanSided Contributor to Pippen Ain't Easy and covered the DePaul Blue Demons for her university’s paper. She also hosts a sports radio show at her university, where she and her co-hosts talk about the NBA and NFL. X: @AMezewich28