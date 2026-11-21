LSU is in Knoxville today with one goal: Beat Tennessee and knock them out of the playoffs. Here's three bold predictions for the game

Tigers Quarterback 10 Sam Leavitt, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect LSU heads to Knoxville on Saturday looking to bounce back from consecutive losses against Alabama and Texas.

At 6-4, the Tigers have fallen short of preseason expectations, but they still have an opportunity to make a statement against one of the SEC's top teams. No. 9 Tennessee enters the matchup at 8-2 with College Football Playoff aspirations still alive. With both teams fighting for different reasons, Saturday's contest could deliver some unexpected results.

Also read LSU Loses Defensive Captain Before Lane Kiffin’s Return To Tennessee

Sam Leavitt throws for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Sam Leavitt against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthave created problems for LSU's offense. Three of those came against Texas last weekend, contributing to the Tigers' narrow 22-21 defeat.

Still, Leavitt has shown flashes of the quarterback LSU expected when it landed him through the transfer portal. Lane Kiffin will need to establish an aggressive passing attack, particularly against a Tennessee defense capable of making opponents uncomfortable. Expect Leavitt to spread the ball around, take several shots downfield and for the offense to have a huge sense of urgency.

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Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop celebrates scoring a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop stands alongside the SEC's most productive offensive players this season, entering Saturday with 1,163 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Slowing him down will be essential for an LSU defense already dealing with injuries, including the absence of linebacker Whit Weeks and safety Dashawn Spears. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Tigers have demonstrated their ability to disrupt opposing offenses, ranked as the #1 Sack leader with 40, . That aggressiveness could become particularly valuable against a Tennessee team dealing with uncertainty surrounding quarterback George MacIntyre's health. With leading receiver Mike Matthews sidelined, Tennessee could become increasingly dependent on Bishop to sustain drives.

LSU should respond by loading the box and forcing the Volunteers to generate production through the air. Prediction: Bishop finishes with 78 rushing yards and no touchdowns. Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers coach Chris Kiffin's son Christian seen celebrating after LSU Tigers scores a touchdown during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Despite LSU's disappointing record, Saturday presents an opportunity to spoil Tennessee's playoff hopes and secure a signature victory in Kiffin's first season. The Tigers have struggled to finish close games, most recently surrendering a late lead against Texas.

However, LSU has remained competitive against several of the nation's strongest programs, suggesting its record does not fully reflect its potential. Tennessee enters with considerably more at stake, and that pressure could work against the Volunteers if LSU keeps the contest close. Expect an aggressive offensive approach from Kiffin, a timely defensive takeaway and a late scoring drive to decide the outcome. Brett Kemper is a senior at Louisiana State University, double majoring in Business Marketing and Management.

Kemper got his start in sports reporting at LSU’s student newspaper, The Reveille, where he covered LSU baseball during its 2025 National Championship season. Born and raised in Texas, Kemper now calls Louisiana home and continues to pursue his passion for sports, storytelling and journalism.