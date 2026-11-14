3 Bold Predictions for LSU Against Texas

The LSU Tigers will play their final home game of the season on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. The game holds significant weight for the Tigers, who are

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt throws a pass under pressure during the second quarter Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The game holds significant weight for the Tigers, who are on the edge of the playoff rankings after losing to Alabama on Nov. 14. Texas also provides an opportunity for the Tigers to show they can beat a top-ranked conference opponent. Whit Weeks will make his first appearance since his injury Whit Weeks 7, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers.

Also read Why Tennessee Fans Should Root for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers Against Texas

September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Senior Whit Weeks was upgraded to probable this week after missing the Tigers' past five games. The linebacker broke his tibia against Texas A&M on Sept. 26. He was predicted to miss between four and six weeks for the Tigers, and he is now in Week 7 since that prediction.all week.

Bold prediction: Weeks will make his appearance on Senior Day and have a standout game for the Tigers. Before his injury, Weeks had 23 total tackles for the Tigers. That equals an average of almost 6 tackles per game. While it is questionable how many snaps Weeks will take or how much contact he will initiate, I think the linebacker will be back against Texas.

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Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connecthas played well this season, he's played really well. He had 388 passing yards and 32 completions in the Tigers' game against Auburn.

In the Tigers' loss against Alabama, the quarterback had 35 completions and 380 passing yards. The difference between the two games was the actual scoring production from Leavitt. Leavitt had 3 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown against Auburn, while he was unable to account for a rushing or passing touchdown against Alabama. Bold prediction: Leavitt will account for at least 4 touchdowns for the Tigers between his rushing and passing production.

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris receives a pass during the second quarter Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Both teams have had high-scoring offenses this season. Texas is averaging 31.1 points per game, while LSU is averaging 37.1 points per game. Both teams have also held opponents to 17.4 and 17.6 points per game, respectively.

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With both teams having high-scoring offenses and effective defenses, my bold prediction is that the Tigers will win by less than a touchdown against the Longhorns. It will be a high-scoring game on both sides of the ball, no matter the outcome. Hannah Garcia is a sophomore at LSU double-majoring in journalism and Spanish. She is originally from Tempe, Arizona, and enjoys playing pickleball, playing card games, traveling and line dancing.

She is currently a sports reporter for the LSU student newspaper and looks forward to continuing her sports reporting career with Tigers on SI.