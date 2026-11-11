3 Blazers takeaways in huge win vs. Thunder

The Portland Trail Blazers toppled the Oklahoma City Thunder behind efficient scoring performances from Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija.

Nov 10, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after making a three-point shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Moda Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PORTLAND — Boosted by an eruptive third quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers thumped the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-103 to snap a two-game losing skid and move to 7-3 on the year. Damian Lillard scored 25 points to lead Portland, shooting a 8-for-15 overall, 4-for-10 from three and 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Deni Avdija managed 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Jared McCain added 21 points, three rebounds and three assists. Portland held the edge early, scoring the matchup's first points and leading until a pair of Gilgeous-Alexander free thows gave the Thunder their first lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. It didn't last long, with a Camara jumper in the short corner giving Portland its lead right back.

But the Blazers' advantage died quickly, an Aday Mara dunk giving the Thunder a 23-22 lead with just under two minutes remaining. Oklahoma City never trailed the remaining of the frame, but Portland landed the final punch. In its final possession of the first quarter, Avdija found Jrue Holiday on the nail, who turned and threw a lob to an awaitng Clingan sat on the weakside dunker's spot. The Thunder led 27-26 entering the second quarter.

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The Blazers' bench proved productive in the second quarter, at one point outscoring the Thunder's reserves 13-3. Chris Youngblood spearheaded the effort, scoring eight points off of two 3-pointers and two free throws. When Youngblood exited with three minutes and 40 seconds left in the half, his eight points were the most for the Blazers in the quarter, ultimately matched by Avdija. Tied 59-59 at the half, Portland used a massive third quarter to create some breathing room.

The Blazers won the period 38-21, ending it on an 8-0 run to push their lead to 17 heading into the fourth, leading 97-80. Lillard exploded for 13 points, sending Moda Center into a frenzy multiple times in the quarter. This is a developing story. Return to this page for live updates and ongoing coverage from the Portland Trail Blazers On SI.

Elias Esquivel is a graduate from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's in Journalism and minor in Sports Business. He freelanced for multiple national and international publications during his time at Oregon, covering events ranging from state, college and world championships. Post graduation he transitioned to covering local preps in the Willamette Valley. He's been published in World Athletics, The Oregonian and The Portland Tribune.

His favorite book is Orson Scott Card's Speaker for the Dead and his favorite video game is God of War Ragnarök. He has two cats.