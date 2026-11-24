The Portland Trail Blazers are going home 3-3 after a six-game road trip, which ended in a massive win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James reacts after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect128-111 inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The two teams were tied at 69 going into the locker room, but the adjustments the Blazers made in the second half propelled them to victory againstThe Sixers came into the game 13-14-3, with most of their wins coming in crunch time in the fourth quarter. The Blazers were able to build a lead in the third quarter, which ensured the game wouldn't be close by the end.

Also read Live updates: Get ready for Sixers' first Western Conference matchup vs. Blazers

That's how teams have to beat the Sixers at this point in the season, and Portland proved exactly how it can be done. Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija drives against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There was a balanced scoring effort from both the starting lineup and the bench.

Portland's bench outscored Philadelphia, 54 to 24, and they also had the game's leading scorer, with Deni Avdija dropping 31 points on 12 of 19 shooting, including 5 of 9 from distance. The three-point barrage was also part of Portland's victory. They made 19 of 42 shots from distance, while the Sixers connected on just 9 of 33 looks. Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jayson Kent.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Another big reason behind the win was the team's adjustments at halftime, which we saw were also quite important in the team's previous game against the New York Knicks. The Blazers trailed by as much as 26 points inside Madison Square Garden, thanks to a really disappointing first-half performance.

However, the adjustments they made in the locker room gave them a chance to win at the very end, before Mikal Bridges ended their comeback dreams with a three-point shot at the buzzer. A win like this further proves the point that the Blazers are not a fluke this early in the season. Their success is sustainable, and a win like this shows exactly how they can get it done.

Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe controls the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A win like this further proves the point that the Blazers are not a fluke this early in the season. Their success is sustainable, and a win like this shows exactly how they can get it done. The Blazers either lost close games or won, all in hostile environments.

It started with an NBA Cup victory against the Sacramento Kings, before a pair of tough losses against the Minnesota Timberwolves, one of which came while they led with less than 10 seconds to go. After a convincing victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, they managed to have enough energy to give a massive fight to two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference: the Knicks and the Sixers.

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If it weren't forThe Blazers are scattered among a mix of top teams in the Western Conference, but they are proving that they belong with the best. While they remain seventh in the Western Conference, their 11 wins would put them in second place in the Eastern Conference. It's a sign that the changes they are making are working. Now they get a chance to enjoy their home environment, which they've only played at for five games this season.

This team is battle-tested, and they are passing these tests, which make them extremely dangerous moving forward.