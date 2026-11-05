3 Blazers Score 20-Plus Points to Quench Suns

A 43-point second quarter bolstered the Portland Trail Blazers in their victory over the Suns, extending road win streak to five.

Nov 4, 2026: Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and forward Toumani Camara in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Powered by a 25-point performance by Damian Lillard, double-doubles by Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan, and a 43-point second quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers stomped the Phoenix Suns 132-119 to stay undefeated on the road this season and move to 6-1. Portland starts 5-0 on the road for the first time in 36 years. Clingan's season-high 24-point, 11-rebound outing is his 47th career double-double.

Also read Blazers Looking to Bounce Back Against Suns After Opening Night Loss

Avdija finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists, while Lillard added three rebounds and five assists, shooting 9-for-17 from the field.

"I feel like we locked in on defense ," Clingan told Blazers' courtside reporter Brook Olzendam postgame. "We were forcing them to take the shots we wanted them to take. They were just making a lot of tough shots in the first quarter. We started to pick up the pressure a little bit.

Advertisement

We picked up the intensity and we got the job done.

" This is a developing story. Return to this page for live updates and ongoing coverage from the Portland Trail Blazers On SI. Elias Esquivel is a graduate from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's in Journalism and minor in Sports Business. He freelanced for multiple national and international publications during his time at Oregon, covering events ranging from state, college and world championships.

Post graduation he transitioned to covering local preps in the Willamette Valley. He's been published in World Athletics, The Oregonian and The Portland Tribune. His favorite book is Orson Scott Card's Speaker for the Dead and his favorite video game is God of War Ragnarök. He has two cats.