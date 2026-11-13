3 Biggest Takeaways From Thrilling Pistons Win Against Wizards

A wild finish between the Pistons and the Wizards that resulted in two overtimes as the Pistons escape with a 144-140 win. Some history made for Cade Cunningha

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson celebrates with Pistons guard Ausar Thompson and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham after making a go-ahead three point field goal against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A wild finish between the Pistons and the Wizards resulted in two overtimes as the Pistons escaped with a 144-140 win. Some history was made for Cade Cunningham, as he was absolutely spectacular tonight in many ways. Along with Cunningham, Ausar Thompson stuffed that stat sheet.

Also read Pistons Face Wizards Amid Injury Crisis as Washington's Defensive Woes Continue

The Pistons get their second straight win against the Wizards, and here are some of the biggest takeaways.for Cunningham as he finished with 52 points on 16-for-25 shooting, 17-for-18 from the charity stripe, 3-for-5 from three, and 11 assists. He became the first player since 1977 to have no turnovers with 50-plus points and 10-plus assists.scoring no more than 20 points, but in this game in Washington, he reminded everyone what kind of player he is.

His ability to score from all three levels of the floor, whether that is driving, mid-range, or the outside shot, allowed him to get to his spots and score at will while creating for his teammates, making himNov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson dunks as Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis looks on in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAusar Thompson had one of his best games since entering the league as he finished with his first career triple-double.

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Being able to guard anyone on the court and the athleticism to be able to challenge anyone at the rim offensively or defensively make him special. Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards guard Trae Young and Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly defend during the second overtime at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectPotential for one of the best games of the year with two overtimes between these clubs. In the first overtime, it was Trae Young who hit a tough contested three-pointer to tie the game; then rookie AJ Dybansta hit a mid-range jump shot to send it to another overtime.

The Wizards had back-to-back games against the Pacers, and to be able to compete with a top team in the East like Detroit shows that the big three of Anthony Davis, Trae Young and AJ Dybansta are a force in the East. The Pistons have had some close games against the Lakers and the 76ers where they could not get over the hump in the clutch.

This win was a great stepping stone in the right direction to prepare this team to win in the clutch. Along with Thompson and Cunningham, it was Daniss Jenkins with 21 points, Duncan Robinson and Paul Reed with 13 points, Kevin Huerter with 11 points and John Collins with 10 points to have seven players with double digits, five of them being starters.

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Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham celebrates during a timeout against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBRETT ALBERTS Brett Alberts is a senior at Ashland University with a major in Digital Media Production and a minor in Digital Media Journalism. He played two years of collegiate basketball but stopped to focus on the sports media industry. He is a lifelong basketball fan and football fan.