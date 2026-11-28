The Illini cracked the century mark again Friday, but there were even more important developments in a win over the Hilltoppers

Nov 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ethan Brown pressures Western Kentucky guard Sharron Young during the first half at State Farm Center.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Even when things haven't gone all right for Illinois basketball this season, the Illini have been alright. And they were much more than that in Friday's 116-76 win over Western Kentucky at the State Farm Center in Champaign – though, as usual, there were nits to pick.

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It may seem pedantic after another huge scoring display and a 40-point win, but we'll examine a bit of the good and the bad for Illinois as it enters a week off ahead of the non-conference finale against UConn and then the start of the Big Ten season :Andrej Stojakovic was driving, Quentin Coleman was dishing, Stefan Vaaks was doing all the Stefan Vaaks things, and everyone else filled in the gaps. The Illini even made something close to ideal use of Tomislav Ivisic, who mixed in work in the low and high post with perimeter spot-ups.