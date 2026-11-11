3 Big Questions We Have After Cardinals' Trade Deadline

We still have some questions after the Cardinals' trade deadline.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat walks off the field after the defense gives up a touchdown to the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Arizona Cardinals have seen the NFL trade deadline come and go with a surprisingly silent Tuesday after previous activity earlier in the year. The Cardinals move into the second half of the regular season with two of their hottest trade commodities in place. Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium.

Also read Cardinals Sign New Rookie QB Ahead of Trade Deadline

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cardinals are 3-6. They're clearly not going to be in position to win games the rest of the season while 2027 is an entirely different beast.

As a result, Arizona found themselves in a tough position with a few veteran names — Josh Sweat atop the list. The Cardinals' pass rusher is reportedly hoping to land a reworked deal next offseason, one that will assure him more than the $0 in guaranteed money in the last two seasons of his deal in 2027 and 2028 that he currently has. That's not something the Cardinals should do given the current state of the team.

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And if Arizona's not going to comply, he'll likely try to force his way out — which will net the Cardinals bigger problems ahead instead of addressing it at the deadline. Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker celebrates with cornerback Kalen King after a play during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWith that said, Baker also reportedly was open for a trade this season. The Cardinals clearly aren't going to be competing for a Super Bowl soon, and Baker deserves the right to at least compete for one. For sentimental value, that can be applauded. For Arizona's locker room, that's a sign the Cardinals aren't just throwing the towel in despite the constant flow of injuries and losing.

Is keeping Baker, who has one year left on his deal, worth bypassing a second-round pick? Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectArizona had ample opportunity to strike a deal and build their chances of injecting massive talent to the roster in 2027.

Unfortunately, the organization bypassed those opportunities — seemingly to keep its roster together here and now. That very much reads like a general manager trying to save their job. It's no secret Ossenfort was under pressure after Arizona fired head coach Jonathan Gannon last offseason, as many wondered why Ossenfort — the architect of recently poor teams — stuck around. What's Ossenfort's ultimate job security entering the second half of the regular season?

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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!