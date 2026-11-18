In an always weird scheduling quirk, the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Portland Trail Blazers again at Target Center, just one day after they defeated them

Nov 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Target Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In an always weird scheduling quirk, the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Portland Trail Blazers again at Target Center, juston Monday night. The main difference is that each team was missing an extra player, as both Jonathan Kuminga and Deni Avdija were unable to play.

Also read Terrence Shannon Jr. Scores Career-High 34 Points as Timberwolves Rally Against Trail Blazers

The Blazers and their head coach, former Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, were already plenty familiar with the Wolves, but playing each other on back-to-back nights makes for an interesting test. In terms of strategy, it's the closest thing to the Playoffs you will see during the regular season. The Timberwolves were able to grab wins in both games, with Tuesday's win looking drastically different than the previous game as different players drove the Minnesota to victory.

This is beginning to sound like a broken record, but Ayo Dosunmu has another phenomenal game for the Timberwolves. He put up 30 points on 11-for-19 shooting while knocking down seven three-pointers, as well as five assists and four rebounds. To begin this season, Dosunmu has looked every bit the part of a player worth the five-year, $112 million contract Minnesota signed him to this summer.

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He has given them valuable production in many areas and at different times has actied at times as the team's primary scorer, creator, and defender. This game against Portland highlights Dosunmu's possible greatest strength, which is his ability to scale up his scoring and playmaking as needed. With Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, and now Jonathan Kuminga out injured, Dosunmu gave the Wolves exactly what they needed on a night when the offense was largely stuck in the mud.

The trade for Dosunmu at last season's trade deadline is steadily climbing as one of the best in team history. It already paid off for the Wolves during last year's postseason run and only has room to grow with Dosunmu signed to Minnesota long-term. For the sixth time this season, Rudy Gobert finished the game without a made field goal.

He missed all three of his shots and played only 22 minutes, with foul trouble forcing him to the bench for much of the game. The Timberwolves season has gotten off to a great start, even without the team's best player, but Gobert's poor play on the offensive end stands out as something to worry about.

Gobert is stillin the NBA, but it becomes difficult to keep him on the floor if he continues to be an offensive liability on one end of the floor. The default assumption should be that Gobert will recover from this cold stretch at least to some degree. The longer it drags on, though, the harder it is to keep faith that it is just a phase and not something more permanent.

LaMelo Ball had an up-and-down offensive game against the Blazers. He put up 18 points on 17 shots, including a pair of fourth-quarter three-pointers that kept the Wolves in the game, but had difficulties with playmaking, finishing with just two assists and five turnovers. While Ball appears to still be finding his rhythm on offense, his performance on the other side of the floor is what stood out against Portland.

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Ball grabbed a season-high nine rebounds as well as a clutch steal on an inbounds pass with six seconds left that swung the game and allowed the Wolves to take the lead. With a height of six-foot-seven and a wingspan approaching seven feet, Ball has always had the attributes to be at least a solid defender. While there have been some growing pains in the Wolves' defensive system, Ball has largely played well on the defensive end.

The biggest factor is hustle and effort. Ball has had that in spades 15 games into the season, which has covered for a lot of other areas of his game that continue to grow with his new team. The best word to describe the Wolves' win over the Blazers was ugly. The offense struggled to score for long stretches of the game and finished the game with 20 turnovers.

Still, the Wolves won the game on a night when they were missing Edwards, DiVincenzo, Kuminga, and Jaylen Clark. The Wolves have also gotten quality performances from all over their roster. Last game, it was Terrence Shannon Jr.'s career-high 34 points, and tonight Trey Lyles had the game-sealing block on Damian Lillard. Ultimately, the Wolves are waiting for their best player to come back.

Edwards, and to a lesser extent, DiVincenzo, will unlock a ceiling for the Wolves that is not currently available. Until then, it is incredibly positive to see them stack up wins. Ryan Eichten is a credentialed sports writer and data journalist living in Minneapolis, MN. Eichten has been covering the Timberwolves since 2019 providing data and information-driven analysis of the Wolves and the NBA.

Along with his written work at Timberwolves On SI, Eichten breaks down all things Timberwolves on the podcast Two Words: Wolves Pod, which publishes twice-weekly episodes with a rotating cast of expert guests.