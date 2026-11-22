The Houston Rockets are in the upper half of the Western Conference standings with a 12-5 record. Featuring a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, K

Nov 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts in the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Houston Rockets are in the upper half of the Western Conference standings with a 12-5 record.

Featuring a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson,With Houston having taken a few missteps over the past few weeks, however, the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs have taken the figurative crown as the top teams to beat in the conference. This suggests that aThe question is which players the Rockets should target if the plan is to go all-in for the 2026-27 season. Here are the opinions of writers at On SI.

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“Fred VanVleet has brought veteran leadership to the Rockets since returning from a season-ending ACL injury, though the point guard position remains the most susceptible to an upgrade among a formidable starting lineup. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray could be the right addition if Houston is looking to boost its offensive firepower and focus its efforts on an immediate title run.

Murray is an elite perimeter scorer and reliable playmaker, averaging 24.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 46.3% from three-point range across 14 games. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons floated VanVleet and draft capital as central pieces to a potential trade deal. Prying the 2026 All-Star selection away from a competitive Denver team would likely also cost a key part of Houston’s young core, such as Jabari Smith Jr. or Reed Sheppard.

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” Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the third quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect“While the Rockets have the NBA’s most efficient offense this month, they rank 25th in 3-point attempts per possession and 26th in 3-point attempt rate.

Houston’s top-5 in 3-point percentage behind strong shooting starts from Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Still, they don’t take many of them, collectively, which could be an issue in a postseason setting. Thus, enter Trey Murphy, who’s been rotting in a dysfunctional Pelicans organization for the last half-dozen seasons.

He’s averaged 20.9 points on 37.1 percent shooting from deep over the last three seasons, and he’s only shot below 37.5 percent on threes just once in six years. Joe Dumars will inherently charge a pretty penny, but Houston has plenty of draft capital — including five firsts over the next three seasons — plus several tradable contracts to help them get over the finish line.

”"The same name keeps coming up, and it will unless the Mavericks surprise and stay in the Western Conference playoff chase. It's Kyrie Irving. He's still playing at a high level -- 22.5 points per game while making 37 percent from three. And while the Rockets would seem to have enough scoring already, a trade for Irving would make them even more dynamic.

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If the Mavericks are really open to trading him, and that's a big if, then Houston should be willing to give up Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, filler and a pick, and go for it now. There's an opportunity in light of the Thunder and Timberwolves's injuries to become the foil to the Spurs and a possible Western Conference Finals team. Without a move like this, it's not clear they can outlast the Lakers, among others, in the West.

"Eric Jay Santos is a contributing writer for Houston Rockets On SI. He has covered the NBA since 2020, with bylines in On SI, Newsweek, and SB Nation. He holds a BA in English from Bridgewater State University and an MA in English from Southern New Hampshire University.