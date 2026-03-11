Michael King Opts Out, Drawing Interest from Athletics, Astros, White Sox

Michael King opted out of his Padres contract and is now a top free agent. The Athletics, Astros, and White Sox are the best fits for the ace right-hander.

Michael King, the San Diego Padres star right-hander, recently opted out of the final two seasons of a three-year deal, putting an All-Star-caliber top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher on the open market.

Since becoming a full-time starter for the Padres in 2024, King has been one of the best right-handers and starting pitchers in the sport. He recorded a 3.21 ERA, a 127 ERA+ and 4.3 wins above replacement over 185 innings pitched in 32 starts in 2026, after posting a 2.95 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 2024. King pitches deep into games and evades damage.

Also read This World Series Starter Could Be Perfect Athletics Fit

He consistently throws four pitches -- sinker, changeup, four-seamer and sweeper -- while mixing in a slider. In the postseason, King has been outstanding, with a career 1.86 ERA and 0.76 WHIP over 29 combined innings. In the 2026 playoffs, he surrendered just one run over 14 innings, including coming out of the bullpen to get the final six outs of the Padres Game 3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Division Series, extending San Diego's season.

Athletics Rotation Needs Major Upgrade

The Athletics need to make a sizable investment in their starting rotation. In 2026, the A's rotation surrendered the most home runs in MLB (150), while being 29th in ERA (5.61), WHIP (1.50) and opponent batting average (.272), and giving up the fourth-most walks (338). The lone bright spot was J.T. Ginn, who posted a 3.71 ERA and 3.4 wins above replacement over 138 1/3 innings (24 starts, 27 appearances).

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Veteran Jeffrey Springs, who has made 59 starts for the A's since 2025, is a free agent. While their bats collectively underwhelmed last season, the Athletics have a compelling positional core in Tyler Soderstrom, Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers and Jacob Wilson. In 2025, they were fifth in hits, seventh in home runs and slugging percentage and eighth in OPS.

The A's won just 64 games, but the Houston Astros won the AL West at 81-81 and were swept by the White Sox in the Wild Card Series. With middle-of-the-pack starting pitching, the A's can make a run at the division, and signing King would be a major step. The A's aren't the No. 1 fit only because other teams are closer to contending, though King fits any team needing an ace. The Houston Astros need another healthy starter.

Houston Astros Need Another Starter

Their starting rotation surrendered the most walks in the sport last season (378), while being 27th in ERA (4.81) and WHIP (1.40). They have 2025 All-Star Hunter Brown (3.19 ERA in 20 starts in 2026), and Peter Lambert is coming off a respectable season (3.82 ERA in 29 starts).

Tatsuya Imai struggled in his first MLB season (4.93 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 15 starts, 23 appearances), and Mike Burrows also struggled in his first Astros season (5.99 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 17 starts, 18 appearances). Cristian Javier continues to be held back by elbow and shoulder injuries, with elbow issues also limiting Hayden Wesneski. The Astros offense led MLB with 226 home runs in 2026.

A starter of King's ilk would boost their chances in an AL that had just two teams win 90-plus games (the AL-champion Tampa Bay Rays won 98, and the New York Yankees won 93). The Chicago White Sox need King slightly more. The White Sox are on the rise but need veteran enhancements, starting at the top of their rotation.

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Chicago White Sox Seek Ace Pitcher

King would be the undisputed ace and most proven starter in Chicago's rotation, providing a lift to a unit that was 26th in ERA (4.60) and tied for 24th in WHIP (1.34). Their starting staff was last in innings pitched (674 2/3) in the regular season, and manager Will Venable got only 17 2/3 innings from starting pitchers/openers across seven postseason games.

Sean Burke (3.34 ERA, 4.2 WAR across 27 starts and 32 appearances in 2026) looks like a future All-Star, and Davis Martin (3.95 ERA in 28 starts, 29 appearances) has shown promise. Adding King would give the White Sox a veteran leader to complement a power-heavy offense that was fifth in runs scored and home runs, with a budding core including Miguel Vargas, Munteka Murakami and Chase Meidroth.

The White Sox had the Cleveland Guardians on the ropes in the AL Division Series, winning the first two games in Cleveland before losing three straight. Better starting pitching likely would have punched their ticket to the AL Championship Series (Cleveland scored nine runs in both Game 3 and 4). King's decision to opt out came after a strong 2026 season in which he proved he can be a workhorse.

His 185 innings and 32 starts were a career high, and his 127 ERA+ shows he was 27 percent better than league average. His ability to miss bats and induce weak contact makes him a coveted asset. The Padres will now have to compete with other teams to re-sign him, but the three clubs listed above have the strongest need. For the Athletics, signing King would signal they are serious about contending.

The AL West is winnable, as the Astros proved with an 81-81 record. The A's have young talent and money to spend. For the Astros, King would replace the innings lost to injuries and inconsistency. For the White Sox, he would be the final piece to a rotation that could carry them deep into October.

Wherever King lands, he will immediately become the ace of that staff.