The Minnesota Timberwolves played their fourth and final NBA Cup group stage game against the Memphis Grizzlies with LaMelo Ball missing his first game of the s

Nov 21, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu shoots in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Minnesota Timberwolves played their fourth and final NBA Cup group stage game against the Memphis Grizzlies with LaMelo Ball missing his first game of the season with a right ankle sprain he sustained one game prior in a Thanksgiving-Eva win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Wolves desperately missed Ball, who has been a steadying presence for the Wolves on both ends of the court. Without Ball, the Wolves looked disjointed and mistake-prone to a much greater degree than they had so far in the young season.

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To add insult to injury, the loss eliminated the Wolves from the NBA Cup as they lost a pair of tiebreakers with the Grizzlies, who won the Wolves' Group B, and the San Antonio Spurs, who grabbed the Wild Card with a better point differential. Despite shooting a better percentage from both two and three-point range, the Timberwolves lost because their opponent had more possessions than them, with Memphis ending up with an extra 18 shots compared to Minnesota.