The first full calendar month of the 2026-27 NBA season is almost in the books. Things have gone well for the team so far, but the month of December could bring

Mar 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona after a timeout during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The first full calendar month of the 2026-27 NBA season is almost in the books. Things have gone well for the team so far, but the month of December could bring some additional pressure for some members of the Philadelphia 76ers, for one reason or another. Early in the season, Adem Bona was getting a lot of minutes by default.

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The Sixers simply didn't have many other options at the time. That is no longer the case now that Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker and Tacko Fall have all shaken off early-season injury issues. Now, Nick NurseWalker has made the most of increased opportunity in November, and Barlow quickly reminded everyone of the type of two-way value that he provides to the team in the few games that he's been back. Both of those guys have outplayed Bona this season.