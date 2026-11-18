Underwater archaeologists recovered a 13th-century B.C. bronze sword from Lake Mezzano in central Italy, the third sword found at the site since the 1970s, along with axes, arrowheads, pins, spearheads and a razor.

Underwater archaeologists have recovered a 3,300-year-old bronze sword from the bottom of a volcanic lake in central Italy, and the weapon still features a sharp edge roughly 33 centuries later.

The discovery was made at Lake Mezzano and announced earlier in October by the Superintendence of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the Province of Viterbo and Southern Etruria (SABAP-VT-EM). Lake Mezzano, once the crater of an ancient volcano, sits in central Italy's Lazio region near the town of Valentano. Archaeologists were excavating a submerged Bronze Age village on the lakebed when they recovered the sword. Officials said the sword dates back to the 13th century B.C.

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Lake Mezzano Bronze Age Discovery

, during a period Italian archaeologists call the Recent Bronze Age, which is roughly equivalent to the Late Bronze Age. Pictures released by officials show the dark, straight bronze blade resting on the rocky lake floor. Officials also noted the sword is so well-preserved that it still features a sharp edge. The sword comes from an area of the southern shore of the lake that had previously seen limited investigation, officials said in a translated statement.

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The artifact represents an important acquisition for understanding the communities that frequented the lake basin more than 3,000 years ago, the translated statement added. It is the third sword found at the Mezzano site since the 1970s, a fact of extraordinary interest that confirms the exceptional archaeological importance of the context and offers new elements for exploring how the lake area was frequented and used during the Late Bronze Age, the statement added.

Archaeologists also found axes, arrowheads, pins, spearheads and a razor. Officials say these objects appear to have been intentionally thrown into the water as part of a ritual or cultic practice. The proximity between the recovered sword and a bronze razor is of particular interest, as it recalls associations documented in other Bronze Age contexts and attributable to individuals of high social status, likely belonging to warrior elites, the translated statement said.

Ritual Objects and Symbolic Behaviors

Precisely for this reason, each new discovery takes on a value that goes well beyond the single object, contributing to the understanding of symbolic behaviors on the part of protohistoric communities, officials added. Archaeologists noted that the metal artifacts were found at remarkably consistent depths across the lakebed, helping them piece together how the objects ended up in the water.

Extending underwater stratigraphic excavation activities, integrated with the use of advanced technologies for documenting and spatially analyzing finds, will allow for a deeper understanding of the distribution of artifacts and the formation of the archaeological deposit, the statement said. Looking ahead, officials plan to continue underwater research at the lake while preparing an upcoming exhibition to display the bronze artifacts. The Lake Mezzano find is not the only recent Bronze Age sword discovery in Europe.

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Recent Bronze Age Sword Finds in Europe

Earlier this summer, archaeologists in the Czech Republic announced the discovery of a Bronze Age hoard of intentionally damaged tools and weapons, including a sword blade struck apart with a single powerful blow. At around the same time, a metal detectorist in northern Poland discovered a remarkably preserved, 2,700-year-old bronze sword standing upright in the ground.