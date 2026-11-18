CrimeStoppers and family offer $3,000 for information regarding the April 11 murder of Tori Kelly Jr in Montgomery. Police urge public tips.

Authorities in Montgomery, Alabama, are seeking public assistance in solving the homicide of Tori Kelly Jr, offering a total reward of $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. The fatal incident occurred on Saturday, April 11, at approximately 11:35 p.m. within the 6300 block of Wares Ferry Road. Montgomery police are urgently requesting that anyone with knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the death come forward.

Monetary Reward Structure Announced

The $3,000 incentive is a collaborative effort funded by two primary sources to encourage community cooperation. CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 to the fund, which is being matched by $2,000 provided directly by the family members of the victim. This combined financial offering serves as a tangible resource for anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity during the timeframe of the murder.

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Investigation Timeline and Location

Montgomery police confirmed that Tori Kelly Jr, who was 21 years old at the time of his death, was found deceased on the night of Saturday, April 11. Investigators have pinpointed the exact location of the homicide to the 6300 block of Wares Ferry Road. The department continues to review all evidence and is actively trying to reconstruct the events that transpired at that specific location.

Police Appeal for Witness Cooperation

Law enforcement officials are specifically asking for residents or passersby who were in the immediate vicinity of Wares Ferry Road on the night of April 11 to contact them. Police want to hear from anyone who observed unusual behavior, vehicles, or individuals near the scene. They emphasize that even minor details that might seem insignificant could be critical to identifying the perpetrator or suspects.

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Contact Channels for Anonymous Tips

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to utilize the anonymous tip lines provided by local authorities. The Montgomery Police and CrimeStoppers operate a 24-hour tip line accessible at 334-215-7867 or via the toll-free number 1-833-251-7867. Authorities stress that anonymity is protected, aiming to remove barriers for witnesses who may fear retaliation or prefer to remain unidentified.

Ongoing Search for Accountability

As the investigation into the murder of Tori Kelly Jr continues, investigators remain focused on gathering all available leads to bring those responsible to justice. The combination of the monetary reward and the ongoing police inquiry underscores the severity of the crime and the commitment to resolving the case. The public is reminded that their cooperation is vital in solving this homicide and ensuring accountability for the victim's family and the community.