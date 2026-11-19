For one Utah woman, what seemed like a simple act of kindness turned into months of frustration with Delta Air Lines.

FILE - Officials are investigating an incident in which a man died after entering the engine of a Delta plane at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Jan. 1, 2023.

The death of the traveler, 30-year-old Park City resident Kyler Efinger, is raising concerns about security protocols at the airport. During the busy holiday travel season, some passengers may be asked to give up their seats in exchange for money toward a future flight. For one Utah woman, what seemed like a simple act of kindness turned into months of frustration with Delta Air Lines.

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After struggling to get answers on her own, she reached out to 2News Investigates for help. April Knight was traveling alone for work when Delta asked for volunteers on an overbooked flight. She agreed after learning the airline needed one seat. Knight said Delta offered her a $500 gift card for future travel.

She received a small paper slip at the gate and was told an email would provide more information. After the flight, she called Delta using the slip and was told the reward would not expire, she said. More than a year later, when Knight tried to book another trip, she received an email from Delta’s gift card department saying the balance had been redeemed in full.

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“I replied back with, ‘How? Who? When? What are you talking about?

’” Knight said.

“And that began a relatively long process. ” Knight said she did not redeem the gift card and could not get an explanation about who had used it. She said Delta told her the matter would be investigated, but weeks passed without the answers she wanted. She also filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau before contacting 2News Investigates.

“No real definitive action was taken that I could tell until after you spoke with them yesterday,” Knight said. After 2News contacted Delta, the airline said it was still looking into what happened but would not discuss customers’ personal information because of its privacy policy. Knight said Delta later contacted her about sending a replacement gift card.

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When 2News first asked Delta about its process for issuing travel awards, the airline said vouchers or awards are generally sent by email through a SkyMiles account, where they must be accepted and activated. Knight said she never learned who redeemed her gift card or how it happened. She said Delta did not answer her questions about the security concerns she raised, but told her it continually reviews and strengthens security measures to protect customer information.

Chip Lupo, a consumer analyst with WalletHub, said travelers should ask questions before accepting an airline’s offer to give up a seat.

“Just confirm when they’ll be booked on another flight, with their meals, hotel accommodations or airport transfers, and how long that voucher or ticket is going to be valid,” Lupo said. Knight said she wishes she had kept a written record from the beginning. She recommends using an airline’s text service when possible so there is a record of what was discussed. A 19-year-old Marine from Syracuse, Utah, was reported missing from his base in California.

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