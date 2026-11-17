KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

Vision changes, loss of balance, facial drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty can be signs of a stroke, and doctors urge people to seek medical care quickly when symptoms appear.

Vision changes, loss of balance, facial drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty can be signs of a stroke, and doctors urge people to seek medical care quickly when symptoms appear. KUTV anchor Ron Bird experienced brief episodes of double vision, including while he was on air, but brushed them off. In late September, severe vertigo left him unable to stand, walk or climb stairs. Doctors at St. Mark’s Hospital found multiple small strokes in his brain.

Also read Dampier accounts for 4 TDs, No. 2 Utah remains undefeated with 40-39 win over Arizona

“You've had many, many, many mini strokes,” Bird recalled being told. “It was like ... what!? ” Dr. Liron Gokovski, who treated Ron at St. Mark’s, said the images suggested the strokes had been happening for a while. Ron spent four days in the hospital.

Neurologist Dr. Matthew Grantz said doctors initially considered whether a clot from Ron’s heart had caused the strokes. A procedure to examine Ron’s heart found no evidence of clots, and a monthlong heart monitor showed no sign of atrial fibrillation, Dr. Andrew Behunin, the hospital’s director of cardiac imaging, said. Doctors have not determined what caused the strokes. Ron said he is doing well and has returned to his usual routine.

Advertisement

The broadcast listed loss of balance, vision changes, facial drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty as stroke warning signs and advised viewers to call 911 if they experience them. Gokovski urged people to seek medical care when they notice a change in their health.

Primary teacher accused of recording young girls at church, possession of CSAMWoman accused of trying to force 13-year-old girl toward her car at Hurricane parkSuspected DUI driver with blood alcohol level three times Utah limit hits troopers