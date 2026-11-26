President Donald Trump's bid to move his New York hush money case to federal court is revived after the 2nd Circuit cited errors in a prior denial.

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'A federal appeals court handed President Donald Trump a legal victory Monday, reviving his bid to wrest his New York hush money case from state court and potentially overturn his The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that an August decision by the late U. S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, a Clinton appointee who died in October, that denied Trump's second transfer bid was improper. The criminal case centered on Trump's reimbursement of his then-attorney Michael Cohen, who paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election to keep her from publicizing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier.

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At his January 2025 sentencing — days before his second inauguration — Trump received an unconditional discharge, leaving him with no prison time or fine, though the felony conviction remains on his record. Trump has continued fighting to move the case out of state court, scoring a victory before a three-judge appellate panel Monday.