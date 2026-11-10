29 Everyday Things That Once Were Affordable And Now Feel Like Luxuries

'My family, when I was a kid, would go skiing once a year. ... Now, the cost of a one-person day pass for one week starts at $1,000. And this is for a family of four.'

to tell us things that were once affordable but now feel like a luxury — and welp, it shows just how much the cost of living has changed.

Here's what they had to say: 1.

Also read 16 Everyday Conveniences People Once Lived Without

"Eating healthy. I have an autoimmune disease, and eating an anti-inflammatory diet allows me to feel good without taking medication that suppresses my immune system. My grocery bill averages $300/week now. Two adults, no children.

It's mostly fruits and vegetables. It's infuriating that healthier options are so much more expensive than processed foods.

" 2. "Subscriptions are getting ridiculous! Even new cars now have 'subscriptions' for features... on the car you paid for? Want heated seats?

You have to 'subscribe' monthly or have a cold butt!

" 3. "Children's birthday parties! I always had big birthday celebrations for my kids, often at venues. They could invite as many friends as they wanted.

Now the cost of food, goodie bags, and celebrating at a kid-friendly restaurant makes it too costly. The grandkids have parties at home with two or three close friends and only cake and ice cream. Fortunately, they don't know the difference since it's the same for their friends.

" 4. "Buying housing. As a working senior, a down payment would eat up my retirement savings.

Then, when I retire in a few years, I couldn’t afford the mortgage payment. Even condos are pricey. Plus, association finances are opaque to a buyer. Don’t know if huge assessments will be levied down the road.

" 5. "Travel is too expensive. I just take staycations. When on a business trip to HQ, a one-night stay with airfare was $1,000.

Nothing fancy either. Plus, dinner out and a buffet lunch were paid for by the VP hosting the event. I got the other lunch at the office cafeteria for $5. So tack another $100 for two lunches and a dinner.

" 6. "Dying. My grandpa passed away last year, and the coffin alone was almost $2,000. We obviously had to pay for the burial ceremony, tons of paperwork, and the gravestone .

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I don't know if cremation is any cheaper, but we wanted to respect his wish to be traditionally buried. I'd say the entire process was well over $5,000.

"She was determined that nobody would spend money on her funeral. It was only about $1K. But...it was $800 just to run her damn obit. Her urn was hundreds. Renting the church would've been hundreds if my grandfather wasn't a pastor.

Programs were like $150, and we needed them for people to take to their boss to prove they'd been at the funeral. It's ridiculous how quickly it added up.

" 7. "My family, when I was a kid, would go skiing once a year. We would drive those scary back roads till we got to a snug cabin. We'd ski all day for a week.

Maybe take one day off to go tubing or visit the local town. We stopped around the time I was in high school. My dad got into a bad car accident; I injured myself the year before. My mom decided we'd be better off trading points for somewhere tropical.

I found out that one of the major reasons we stopped going was that we got priced out. Now, the cost of a one-person day pass for one week starts at $1,000. And this is for a family of four.

" 8. "Not just going out to eat, but the types of restaurants that are expensive now. If it costs the same to go to a trendy restaurant as it does to go to Olive Garden, guess where I’m going.

"I love to cook, so eating out doesn't happen very often, but when it does, I keep thanking the Lord we don't live closer to town so it's not as tempting to eat out. "9. "Internships and early careers. In graduate school I had to do a full-time internship for nearly a year that was UNPAID.

I had to max out my student loans just to afford living and tuition so now I have nearly $100k in student loans that I haven’t even started payments toward because once you graduate it takes another two years working for peanuts to get licensed. Then once you’re licensed it can take YEARS to get into a position that pays enough to live decently and pay toward loans.

" "I’ve been in my field for 10yrs and only started a GOOD paying job this week, but it will take months for it to pay off because I have to build up a caseload first. Until then, I’m trying to get a job in fast food or retail to make ends meet. It’s a struggle in these streets, even with a higher education.

"11. "Music and software. At one time, you could buy these items, and they belonged to you for life. Now the software is a darn yearly fee, and music is a monthly subscription.

" 12. "Camping. It used to be a super affordable holiday for families, even my low-income family of six could manage to take two weeks a year on a camping holiday. Now, it starts at at least $50 a night for a tiny patch of dirt, plus the cost of the gear keeps going up and up.

" 13. "Pedicures! I used to get one every few weeks for $24 and tip at a local place that is NOT fancy! Now it's $50 a pop, so I stretch out visits as far as I can.

"14. "Impulse buys. I love going in a random shop — antiques, crafts, art, or the like — in person or online for a browse and leave with something I didn't expect to buy. Such a fun thing to do.

I haven't made an impulse buy for months now.

" 16. "Buying a hardcover book, especially after Book Depository shut down and Barnes & Noble gutted their members program. " 17. "Steak.

My husband is a hardcore meat eater and used to eat steak one to three times a week. I could usually find a deal for New York strip $6.99–$7.99/lb at Safeway and would stockpile them. In the last year, I’ve stopped buying them altogether because even Costco only has them for $11.99/lb or more. Fine with me since I don’t like steak, but boo for him!

" 18. "Weddings! When I was young, getting married and having a nice wedding was something that was pricey but affordable. Nowadays, having an average-length, decent wedding at a nice venue, then having a party after can cost an absolutely obscene amount of money, and that’s not even getting into the costs of rings, honeymoons, bachelor/bachelorette parties, or catering.

When I was a young woman, I left my fiancé at the altar, and this was considered scandalous only for social reasons. I recently saw a young woman on Twitter who did the same thing, and her fiancé’s family was angry mainly because of how much money had been wasted on the wedding.

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"I'm engaged, but the official wedding hasn’t happened yet. That’s only because of the costs. My fiancé proposed with a nice $35 ring he found on Etsy; that would be considered disrespectful back in my day, but now that the cost of living is so outrageous, everyone sees it for what it is — a bargain. We’re having a small party at our apartment afterwards, not a big, fancy celebration at a club or something like that.

After trying to cram it into our budgets, we’ve given up on the idea of a honeymoon. We’re not doing bachelor/ette parties. The main thing delaying us is trying to find a nice, affordable venue. I know, I know, champagne problems, but the first time I got married, my husband and I were lower-middle class, but we got to have rings and honeymoons and parties.

And now, I don’t know, it’s just kind of disappointing.

"19. "Exercise classes. I used to love going to yoga class, and it was never cheap, but it was doable if you bought multi-class packs. Now, it's over $30/class, even if you buy 10 at a time.

I do videos in my living room instead, but I really miss the in-class atmosphere.

"20. "I'm on a disability pension. I used to go out to see a movie at the local cinema once or twice a fortnight, unless there was nothing worth seeing. Even before COVID hit cinemas hard, I was already down to just one or two visits to the cinema in three to four months due to rising travel costs, increased ticket prices, and increased costs on all drinks and snacks.

Now, a trip to the cinema needs to be planned in the budget a month or two in advance to make sure I can afford it with rent, power, food, and other costs having all gone up.

" "I miss the days when I could just go to see a movie on the spur of the moment without having to worry if I can feed myself for the rest of the fortnight 'til I get paid. "21. "Gas. I track my fuel expenses and mileage for work reasons.

It used to cost $25 to fill up my car. Now, it’s pushing over $35 even with fuel points and discounts. Since my job involves driving to client sites, I’m struggling to pay for other things just to keep gas in the car to work!

"22. "Going to the dentist! My parents had dental insurance that didn't require paying an additional sum for dental services. They paid the premium, and that was that.

Now, nothing is covered 100%! Everything requires bringing a credit card to pay the difference, and you never know what the payment required is going to be.

" "You commit to receiving a service while you're in pain, pay the bill while still under the effects of novocaine, gas, sedation, etc., and23. "Sneakers. I used to buy myself new shoes all the time, but now they are over £100 for any new released styles, and the quality is poor.

" 24. "Roadtrips. Filling up the tank and going on a roadtrip has become so expensive that few can afford it — even short trips are too much. Gas is too high, food is too expensive, and hotels are outrageous !

"25. "Concerts. Tickets are too much, parking is expensive, food is outrageous, crowds are obnoxious, and everyone is on their phone anyway.

"26. "Haircuts. The cost has more than doubled in the last couple of years, so I've given up on having it styled. Glad that I have someone with a sharp pair of scissors to just snip the bottom off every few months!

"27. "A college education. Anytime I hear a member of the older generation talk about 'working a summer job to pay a year of college,' I exhale a frustrated sigh because that is nigh impossible now due to the price of school. My mother went to medical school on a full-ride scholarship.

Now, given the cost increases, that's definitely impossible because no school could afford to.

" "In fact, the tuition at my alma mater increased by 33% in only two years — to the point that the in-state tuition of my last year there was as much as the out-of-state tuition during my first year. It's ridiculous.

"28. "A new car in general. There are no cheap new cars anymore because cars have become overrun with technology to the point of pushing the price out of range for most of us. As if the people buying these cars and the manufacturers have forgotten the primary purpose of a car — to get from point A to point B — not to be a tablet.

"29. "A new cellphone. In the beginning, you had contracts with cellphone companies that guaranteed you a new phone every two years. So, you always had fairly new technology.

Now, you are offered a 'discount' on a new phone if you sign up with a company, and the phones are outrageously expensive. No, thanks. I'll keep using my iPhone 8+ until they make it impossible, then I'll buy a used upgrade.

"What's something that used to be affordable that now feels like a luxury? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, use the form below.