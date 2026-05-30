28 Years Later: Danny Boyle Hopes To Film The 3rd Film In 2027

Director Danny Boyle has revealed that he hopes to film the third film in the 28 Years Later trilogy next year.

Director Danny Boyle has revealed that he hopes to film the third film in the 28 Years Later trilogy next year. Danny Boyle says he hopes to film the third 28 Years Later movie in 2027, with Alex Garland’s script ready to go.

The 28 Years Later trilogy was planned as three films, but only the first two were greenlit by Sony from the start. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple followed just six months later but underperformed, leaving the third film’s future unclear. Boyle says timing and seasonal shooting limits caused delays, while Cillian Murphy’s Jim return sets up the trilogy finale.

, was released in June 2025, and the sequel, That seemed like a good idea because all you hear about is people complaining about the wait between movies.

"We ran out of time," Boyle said,"Because it's set in an area of Britain you can only film at certain times of the year. We ran out of time this year – we literally ran out of time… So it'll be, hopefully, fingers crossed, next year. But there's the enthusiasm there, and Alex has done a wonderful script for it.

" Director Danny Boyle with Aaron Taylor-Johnson on the set of Columbia Pictures' 28 YEARS LATER. Photo By Miya Mizuno © 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Las Vegas, NV – March 31, 2025 – Nia DaCosta and Danny Boyle at CinemaCon 2025 for Sony Pictures at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An infected with the barcam on the set of Columbia Pictures' 28 YEARS LATER. Photo By Miya Mizuno © 2025 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

We've been following Spike for two films now, and at the end of the second one, they reintroduced Jim, played by It goes to show that sometimes things might not be as dire as we all think they are, and that smoke we see on the horizon could just be some harmless fog that'll pass if you give it some time. Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. Film critic and pop culture writer since 2013. Ace.

Leftist. Nerd. Feminist. Writer.

Replicant Translator. Cinephillic Virtue Signaler. She/Her. UFCA/GALECA Member.

🍅 Approved. Follow her Threads, Instagram, and Twitter @katiesmovies. Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day. We also got three new posters, and they aren't bad in terms of design.

Warner Bros. has shared two new TV spots for Supergirl. One focuses on Kara's origins, while the other focuses on Krem of the Yellow Hills. If you missed out on seeing Pixar's Hoppers in theaters earlier this year, you get to fix that soon, because the film is hopping right onto Disney+ starting next week. A24 has released the official teaser trailer and poster for Primetime.

It stars Robert Pattinson as To Catch a Predator Host Chris Hansen. Universal has released the final trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film Disclosure Day, along with a new, well-designed poster, thanks to IMAX. Backrooms has some truly great moments, but like much great horror, the more people try to explain it, the less scary it becomes. Showrunner Tom King offered an update on how things are going with the series adaptation of his and Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle.

Universal has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day. We also got three new posters, and they aren't bad in terms of design. Check out the trailer for the new action-thriller The Get Out, starring Russell Crowe, hitting select theaters on June 26 and digital June 30. As expected, Backrooms is storming the box office, raking in $10.4 million in Thursday previews.

The film will shatter records this weekend. General Zod, Doomsday, Doctor Fate, Black Adam, Ultraman & the Crime Syndicate, and Darkseid. Who will appear in the DCU"in not too long"? Skeletor takes over in the newest poster for Masters of the Universe, which is only one week away from hitting theaters.





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