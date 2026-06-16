27-year-old man shot, killed while riding bike in Grant Park overnight: CPD

The shooting unfolded overnight in the 300 block of East Jackson Drive near Chicago’s Grant Park.

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A shooting early Tuesday morning near Chicago's Grant Park left a 27-year-old bicyclist dead, according to police. About 12:15 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of East Jackson Drive. According to an initial investigation, a 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain.

Police said the man sustained a gunshot wound to the upper leg and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Photos and video from the aftermath showed police officers behind police tape canvassing the area and placing yellow evidence markers on the ground. A blue bike with a black seat and basket could also be seen on the grass. No further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were provided. An investigation was ongoing.





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