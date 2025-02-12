27 Spring Gift Ideas for Every Occasion

Beauty writer Tamim shares her curated list of 27 thoughtful gifts perfect for spring celebrations, including birthdays, housewarmings, and religious holidays.

Spring is a season of celebration, filled with birthdays, housewarmings, baby showers, and religious holidays like Ramadan and Easter. For beauty writer Tamim, who has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, fashion, wellness, and music, spring is a time for giving gifts. Tamim finds immense joy in selecting and acquiring thoughtful presents for her loved ones. She has already begun curating a collection of 27 unique gifts, ranging from practical beauty tools to luxurious skincare sets.

For instance, Tamim recommends a multi-functional hair dryer that boasts five styling attachments and doubles as a regular blow dryer, offering more versatility than its twice as expensive competitors. This gift comes in two colors and allows recipients to choose five add-ons from a selection of swappable heads and a storage case. Another highlight of Tamim's curated list is a set of Numbuzin masks featuring NAD+, a popular ingredient in the skincare world. These masks are designed to tighten, sculpt, even out texture, and reduce wrinkles. Tamim also suggests a Chanel skincare duo known for its effectiveness, tackling concerns like pore size, wrinkles, elasticity, and radiance. Lastly, Tamim recommends a classic Chanel purse, a timeless and elegant gift that is always in demand.





