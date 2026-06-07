27 Hollywood Scandals That Were A Massive Deal At The Time That Everyone Has Forgotten About Now

I think about the Dave Matthews Band's tour bus dumping human excrement on a boat of unsuspecting tourists at least once a month.

her attempt to"rescue" what she claimed were"Syrian refugee" children on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen approaching a family on the street , trying to convince the parents to allow her to take their children to a hotel so they can watch a movie.

The parents repeatedly refuse and seem confused, so Lohan starts getting abrasive, criticizing the mother for failing to take care of her children and then accusing them of child trafficking. The family tries to leave, but Lohan follows them and tries to take the hand of one of the children, at which point the mother seems to push her . The whole incident was bizarre and uncomfortable.

In another Lohan-related controversy, in 2010, as part of a promotion for their 75th anniversary, Carvel gave 75 celebs a black card that promised them freefor 75 years. One of these celebs was Lohan.

However, only six months later, Lohan's card was revoked. Why? Carvel said her family was"abusing the card.

" They wrote in a statement,"At first, we graciously honored their requests … After more than six months of numerous and large orders for ice cream, we finally had to cut off the card and take it back. " Turns out, they hadn't thought anyone would actually use these cards, and certainly not family members of the lucky celebs.

This all came to a head when Dina Lohan, Lindsay's mom, tried to use the black card to get an ice cream cake. When the card was denied and taken away, Dina reportedly called the police, who showed up and gave her back her card, but told her she should not continue to attempt to use it. Dinaof the debacle,"It's the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen," and,"It just shows how we get treated so much worse than regular people.

"in an on-again, off-again relationship in the early 2000s — but during at least one"off" period, Carter was spotted with LiLo. "I was dating for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay.

Then I didn't want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary," Carter said in 2005. Duff recently toldthat neither was sure if he was two-timing them.

Thus began the feud — which led to the hilariously petty moment of Hillary Duff crashing Lohan'sDuff claimed she'd actually been invited by Chad Michael Murray, who co-starred in the film with Lohan, but that the shady move had still been 100% intentional, as she was a teenager at the time and Lohan was her"childhood nemesis.

" Soon after, Lohan crashed herpremiere. Maybe a small scandal now, but I just love how petty it all is. The two later made up at a club, taking a shot together, and there seem to be no hard feelings today. David Hasselhoff's cheeseburger video is actually a bit sad to look back at in retrospect, but I feel like not enough people know about the massively viral moment from 2007, so we're bringing it up.

Theby his then-16-year-old daughter and featured Hasselhoff drunk and shirtless, trying to eat a cheeseburger off the floor, as she tells him not to drink that night. She reminds him that his BAC will be tested in the morning, and he could be fired from his upcoming Vegas show. The video quickly went viral and was massively parodied across the internet.

Hasselhoff responded to the video by saying he was"a recovering alcoholic" and that his daughter made the video to try to get him to stop drinking. In a story with a happy ending, he sought treatment and is currently sober, and was able to laugh at the infamous moment in a 2010 Comedy Central Roast, which he called"therapeutic.

" He alsofor paying for oral sex on the Sunset Strip. "Last night I did something completely insane," he said in a statement after his release. "I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say.

" Grant was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and attend an AIDS class. Grant actually stayed with Hurley for a few more years before theyEddie Murphy over early one 1997 morning with a sex worker, Atisone Seiul, in his car. Seiuli, a trans woman, was arrested , but Murphy was let go, as police found no evidence of a crime.

Murphy claimed he'd gone out to buy magazines as he couldn't sleep, and saw Seiuli standing on the corner. He said he was only giving her a ride home. Murphy later said he often gave"derelicts" money, driving around and looking for sex workers and giving them $5-10k to"get off the street," but he'd never spoken about it publicly because he was doing it"out of the goodness of my heart" and not for publicity.

Fair enough, but his use of the word"derelict" and insistence that he cleaned his car after feel a bit...icky. In a misogynistic culture that mocks female celebs for their sex tapes, it's perhaps unsurprising that they don't always do the same for men. Still, I find it a little shocking that Rob Lowe's sex tape gets forgotten — particularly because ita 16-year-old .

When the girl's mother sued Lowe, who was then 24, Lowe claimed he didn't know she was so young. Loweabout the whole thing in 2019, saying he was"one billion percent ahead of the curve" in terms of sex tapes.

"The problem was, I didn't make any money off of it like everybody does now. I was too stupid," he said. Oh, and he joked that it gave him good memoir material.

"Here's the thing, between that and some of the other things that have happened in my life, I would have no memoir to write, and I'd have no one-man show. " He also called it"the best thing that ever happened to me" as it caused him to rethink his life and get sober. This all feels like a weird way to talk about a sex tape with a 16-year-old, but to each their own.

In the wake of all of Justin Bieber's 2010s controversies, people always seem to forget this bonkers one that occurred when hethe Anne Frank House in Amsterdam in 2013. Before leaving, he wrote in the guest book:"Truly inspiring to be able to come here. Anne was a great girl. Hopefully she would have been a belieber.

" Honestly, she may have, but, well...what an interesting thing to write about the young writer killed in the Holocaust. OG Mally? The same year Justin made that comment about Anne Frank, he tried to bring the Capuchin monkey to Germany on a European tour. Customs there confiscated the monkey and put it in quarantine , giving Justin some time to get the correct paperwork and pick Mally up.

Except...he just didn't. He left the monkey there, and they sent it to a zoo. Justin said of the whole debacle,"People are always like, 'Why did you get a monkey?

' If you could get a monkey, well, you would get a f—ing monkey, too! "too young to be apart from his mother, though Justin was gifted the monkey by a family friend, so we can't really blame him for that one.into a row of parked cars while on her way home from watching a basketball game at a hotel in 2010. Jones left the scene afterward, walking home and calling 911 after leaving her license with a witness.

She reportedly returned in different clothes, chewing gum. TMZthat Jones had been drinking, but the LAPD denied that she was under the influence, and Jones claimed paparazzi had been chasing her, causing the crash. But that's not even the scandal we're talking about here. The real scandal involves Bobby Flay.

What does Flay have to do with any of this, you ask? Well, he was seen at the scene. Apparently, he had been with Jones and other friends watching the game, and he and Jones — who he said he'd only met once before — exchanged numbers because Jones was apparently redoing her kitchen and wanted her designer to speak to Flay.

Jones reportedly called Flay after the crash, which he expressed confusion over; however, he still decided to go to the scene of the accident to check on her. A witness told TMZ it was Flay who told Jones to leave the scene, but this is TMZ, so take that with a grain of salt. It gets spicier.

When Bobby Flay and his wife Stephanie March divorced in 2015, March alleged that Flay had cheated on her multiple times with Jones...apparentlyto the crash, and including at the hotel where they watched the game. In an aside, March also alleged two other affairs, and someoneWe can't confirm Jones and Flay ever had any relationship, but it does seem weird that she called a guy she'd only met twice after her car crash.

Also, we'll just mention that Jones later gave birth to a baby in September 2011, and she haspublicly named the father. There was speculation that it might be Jason Sudeikis, whom she dated in 2010, but hein Rome. The photos — in which West was not wearing his wedding ring — were published in the Daily Mail, and seemed to spell ruin for West and FitzGerald.

However, the couple stayed together, and really,They also passed the press a note saying,"Our marriage is strong, and we're very much still together. Thank you.

" They also posed and kissed. Sort of feels like a lady doth protest too much situation, but that's just me, and they're still together today. I don't think I ever realized just how petty Julia Roberts can be. Roberts met her now-husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, while filmingin a relationship, and Moder was married to a woman named Vera.

Moder later separated from Vera and dated Roberts . So far, pretty standard for Hollywood, right?in a DIY T-shirt that said"A Low Vera" — in obvious reference to her beau's wife. She had clearly made the shirt herself, and I still think it's one of the more petty things a celebrity has done.her wedding.

On the day she was supposed to be married, she instead went on a date with Jason Patric, who was friends with Sutherland , then ran away with him to Ireland. Pretty messed-up, TBH. There's a good chance you remember the whole Kristen Stewart cheating scandal that dominated the news cycle for a while, but I'll recap it here: while Stewart was shootingcostar Robert Pattison, and Sanders was married to model Liberty Ross.

After paparazzi photos exposed them, both Stewart and Sanders released apologies. Once again, pretty standard for Hollywood, right? There are two kind of wild parts of the scandal, however, that I'm willing to bet you forgot or never knew.

First of all, Pattinsonto Reese Witherspoon's house to stay and recover after news broke, which is so random to me . After the photo was uploaded, people started to notice that you could see Thicke groping Scolaro's butt in the mirror behind them — which Scolaro then confirmed happened. In fact, X user Jen Leadley tweeted the photo at Thicke's wife, Paula Patton. With neither Thicke nor Patton addressing the photo, the scandal fizzled out, but it still goes down in history to me.

In a darker entry for this list, three months after Amy Winehouse died in 2011, Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burkta threw a Halloween party thata meat platter assembled to look like Winehouse's corpse. It did generate controversy at the time, but it was largely forgotten until it resurfaced in the past few years. Harris did not apologize until 2022, calling the dish"regrettable.

" Yeah, I'll say! Michael Jackson's most remembered scandals are the ones alleging child sex abuse, but people tend to gloss over one that was huge in 2002:he held his nine-month-old son out a window. He was apparently showing the baby to the crowd , but sparked extreme concern over the one-handed action. He later apologized, saying, he could"offer no excuses for what happened," and that"I got caught up in the excitement of the moment.

I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children.

"he'd once slept with Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Kerr denied that this had occurred, leading to tensions between the two men that came to a head when they ran into each other in Ibiza. Bieber allegedly made a comment about Kerr, causing Bloom to allegedly try to punch him. There are different accounts of what occurred, but TMZ did publish a video where you can see the altercation and hear Justin shouting,"What's up bitch?

"Apparently, people cheered and came to watch during the interaction. Also, Bieber posted a photo of Kerr in a bikini on Instagram after the altercation, though he deleted it.with Leonardo DiCaprio, who witnessed the whole thing. Diddy, Lindsay Lohan, and Paris Hilton were also apparently there. Oh, to be a fly on that wall.

Okay, I lied earlier on this list. Here's another cheating scandal, this one involving a secret love child and Arnold Schwarzenegger. In 2011, Schwarzeneggerthat he'd fathered a child with a woman on his household staff — back in 2001. She was kept on the staff while Schwarzenegger reportedly paid for the child's care, claiming all the while it was her husband's child.

Schwarzenegger did not reveal the truth to his then-wife, Maria Shriver, until after his term as governor ended. The two ended up splitting.she was growing up, she didn't even know her true parentage. She thought Todd Rundgren was her father until she was eleven or twelve and was taken to an Aerosmith concert. There, her mother, model Bebe Buell, told her the band's frontman — none other than Steven Tyler — was her father.

"We sat on a bench at this outdoor amphitheater and she told me the whole story in the most sincere, beautiful way," Liv said. "I just was there with it and then we went backstage after the show. " Tyler said she was shocked at first, but came to the conclusion that,"Whoa, I have two dads and all this love.

"Liv's mother revealed that she'd kept the truth from Liv as Tyler had been addicted to drugs at the time of her birth. While Liv acclimated to her new life, the family continued to keep the secret. The truth didn'tto the public until a few years later, in 1991, when Liv changed her last name to Tyler, leaving her original last name of Rundgren as her middle name.

Nowadays, Alec Baldwin is better known for his more recent controversy, but back in 2007, he made headlines for another reason entirely. Basically, his 11-year-old daughter Ireland did not show up to a planned meeting , and he left her an awfulthat got leaked, calling her a"rude little pig" and saying,"You don't have the brains or the decency as a human being.

I don't give a damn that you're 12 years old or 11 years old or that you're a child or that your mother is a thoughtless pain-in-the-ass who doesn't care about what you do as far as I'm concerned.

" He also threatened to come"straighten ass out:"Do you understand me? I'm gonna really make sure you get it.

"It's a pretty atrocious voicemail, though Ireland later said that"people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was" and that Baldwin"said stuff like that before just because he's frustrated. " She continued,"I called him back. I was like, 'Sorry Dad, I didn't have my phone.

' That was it. " The two have since joked about it, so all's well that ends well, I guess? And finally, let's end on a"scandal" that's a bit more lighthearted. The year was 1999, and Matthew McConaughey was celebrating watching his alma mater's football team win.

A noise complaint caused officers to come to his home, where theyMcConaughey, next to a bong, dancing naked with bongo drums. He was arrested and charged with resisting transportation, as he fought back as the police put him in their patrol car.of the story makes it even wilder and funnier. After over a day of partying, McConaughey decided to"wind down" and got naked, opening the window to access the smell of jasmine from his garden.

He began smoking weed and put on “the beautiful African melodic beats of Henri Dikongué," playing along with the music on bongo drums.

“What I didn’t know was that while I was banging away in my bliss, two Austin policemen also thought it was time to barge into my house unannounced, wrestle me to the ground with nightsticks, handcuff me and pin me to the floor," he wrote. He said one officer tried to wrap a blanket around his waist, but he resisted, saying, “I’m not putting shit on! My naked ass is proof I was mindin’ my own business!

” He then decided as he was led out, “still naked and reluctant to submit to the inevitably of my predicament," to do a bit of parkour by running up a wall and backflip over one of the cops.

“My thinking was that in mid-flight, while upside down in the air, I would assume a pike position and then slide my cuffed wrists under my butt and up and over my legs, and then stick the landing ... with my fettered hands in front of me. ” McConaughey said he believed that by “pulling off such an extraordinary Houdini-like stunt, the officers would be so impressed they would abrogate the arrest and set me free.

"The stunt, predictably, did not come to fruititon, and McConaughey was brought in. He declined something to cover up his body twice, saying it was proof of his innocence, but finally relented and put on pants when a"6-foot, 6-inch jailbird built like a brick shithouse" said, “Trust me, you do wanna put these on. ” The charges ended up being quickly dropped, except for a $50 fine McConaughey had to pay for the noise.

He decided to exit out the front door to waiting reporters rather than sneak out, telling them, “I don’t want to rent a place there, but it was a nice stay for a night. ”





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