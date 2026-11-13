I still can’t believe Angela Lansbury recorded the song “Beauty and the Beast” in a single take after staying up all night on a flight.

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To get the shot just right, Jessica Chastain basically had to bathe in a kiddie pool of fake blood, which shethat she could do whatever voice she wanted for the undisclosed character, but as time went on they kept requesting the one she used forReynolds only had a few months to learn what Gene Kelly had been doing his whole life, yet he"came to rehearsals and criticized everything I did and never gave me a word of encouragement.

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" She also worked so hard that her feet literally started bleeding. One day she had enough and hid under a piano on the studio lot, crying, and Fred Astaire found her. He startedwith her on the dance routines:"I watched in awe as Fred worked on his routines to the point of frustration and anger. I realized that if it was hard for Fred Astaire, dancing was hard for everyone.

", the prop department originally created a fake tarantula to put on Daniel Stern's face, but the director made them use a,"Just don't make any sudden, threatening moves, and you'll be fine. ” Daniel responded,"But I’m going to be screaming in Barry's face. Do you think he'll feel threatened by that?! ” The animal trainer simply said,"Barry doesn't have ears.

He can't hear. Relax.

"he"wasn't good enough," saying,"Oh my god. I've heard of this, but it's for someone else who's a legitimate actor that the studio is going to gamble on.

"with a dialect coach trying to imitate Sam Elliott's voice...before he even knew Sam was going to be cast as his on-screen brother. Bradley Cooper worked on his character's voice for four hours a day. When Sam Elliott agreed to be in the film, Cooper,"Thank god he said yes, because I would have had to rewrite the whole thing. Six months of work on my voice would have gone down the drain.

","We talked about it for years, and he eventually even wrote a screenplay sequel. He was going to send it to me but tragically died before he could get around to it. I never saw it and have often wondered what happened to it.

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"because:"1. We felt like we stayed away from the big action scene too long and that we were killing the momentum we were gaining by having the big action scene, and 2. We decided the off-camera-ness of it is part of the joke, and then Honey can kinda be anyone you imagine her to be.

"to a friend about the worst, sickest things they'd ever seen on the internet. "He told me about this website, in Thailand, where for $10,000 you could shoot someone in the head... I thought it would be a great subject to do a documentary on, but I thought, ‘do I want these people knowing where I live? ’ If it’s real, they’ve got my address, and if it’s fake, they’ve probably run off with my credit card!

"the process as one of the most uncomfortable things she's ever done:"They had to powder me down, help me inside, and then vacuum-pack the suit. They'd paint it with a silicon-based finish to give it its trademark shine. I had those claws, and I was always catching them in things. The face mask was smashing my face and choking me.

","I’ve never planned a single thing in my entire life. It’s like this Abba album. I did the film. I didn’t ask to do it.

My friend Ronnie Meyer called and said, 'You’re doingwent to Leonardo DiCaprio, but he backed out to film two other movies. The role ultimately went to Omri Katz. ,"He’s just the most sincere and most centered and a wild child at the same time. He was feeling awkward and was like, ‘I just feel really bad being here because I’m up for two other movies and I really want them both and I don’t want to lead you on.

’" DiCaprio ended up booking both of those films (the whole process, saying,"When we were designing the character, we were trying to get the look down, so one of the things we did was bring a lot of the females in from the building. We wanted this guy to be really, really handsome, so we put up photos all over the walls of the most handsome men in all of Hollywood history and sort of picked out which features sort of worked best.

We just listened and let the women have at it. In the end, we put all this stuff together, so he's this very handsome fellow.

"of his lines before dying in December of 1997. There was talk about having someone impersonate Farley for the remaining 15%, but they ultimately brought in Mike Myers to do his own version:"We spent a year banging our heads against the wall until Mike Myers came on board. Chris’s Shrek and Mike’s Shrek are really two completely different characters, as much as Chris and Mike are two completely different people.

Myers asked that the script be completely rewritten so that he wouldn’t be starring in the Chris Farley version of the film. ”in his autobiography that the whole exchange was traumatizing for him:"I could visualize my dog, bloody from that one awful shot.

I began sobbing so hysterically that it was almost too much for the scene. had to quiet me down by saying perhaps my dog had survived the shot, that if I hurried and calmed down a little and did the scene the way he wanted, we would go see if my dog was still alive. ”Cooper earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in 1931. He was 9 years old.

To this day, he's still the youngest nominee for Best Actor in the history of the Academy Awards. Todd wore a mouth guard to keep the bees from crawling down the back of his throat. He also wasmovies to ever be made. It had an original budget of $5 million, but after two years the film still wasn't finished, and more money kept being put into it, totaling over $370 million by today's standards.

The movie almost bankrupted 20th Century Fox. Filming began in September of 1960, but"two years later the film was not yet finished, and Fox executive Darryl F. Zanuck said the cost was $35 million, though Variety laterChaney acted in more than 150 films and was also recognized as one of the best makeup artists in the business.

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He eventhat the girl in the picture was actually the son of the movie's art director:" decided it would be unkind to put a girl in that role of just being funny-looking. The art director had a son who was more than willing to volunteer for the part. I think if he had known it would become the highest-grossing family comedy of all time, he might have had second thoughts about it.

"to shoot all of her scenes because of visa issues. Still, her performance was so good that she was nominated for an Academy Award.that she"couldn't get a visa to come and film , so that was a problem.

" It was ultimately resolved at the last minute, and she claimed this actually helped her performance:"I didn't have any time to kind of get in my head. I was just doing it. I wasn't, like, waiting around in my trailer, thinking, 'Oh my god, I've got an emotional scene to do today.

' I just had to get on and do it and work. "that the only way he'd play Scrooge was if he pretended like the Muppets were real people and that he was acting in the Royal Shakespeare Company.with Michael Caine to talk about how he might portray Scrooge in the film. Caine said,"I'm going to play this movie like I'm working with the Royal Shakespeare Company. I will never wink.

I will never do anything Muppet-y. I am going to play Scrooge as if it is an utterly dramatic role and there are no puppets around me.

"Tiffany Haddish had worked with the writer-director before, so he sent her the script and asked her to audition for the movie. Herwas pretty simple:"I don't do scary movies, dog. I don't do that. You know, that's demonized kind of stuff.

I don't let that in my house.

"to 73-year-old Frank Sinatra first. Sinatra was contractually obligated to get first dibs because he starred in the film's prequel in 1968. , which was based on a book. Over a decade later, a sequel to that book was published.

That new book was the inspiration for the 1988 movieto get first dibs on the sequel. He was 73 at the time, so he graciously turned down the role. : “I remember the day we were in the recording studio with the amazing Broadway singers in the background chorus and the amazing orchestra. And then Ms. Lansbury – who I have admired my whole life – came in after being up all night...and was a trooper.

We were all worried she would be too exhausted, and then she comes out and sings ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in one take. ”that James Garner was so big and strong that he"picked me up under his arm a little too enthusiastically and cracked a couple of my ribs. I made that movie mummified with adhesive tape, which made it difficult to breathe and painful to laugh.

" The two remained friends for years, and she even joked about the incident with him later on, saying,"Jim, if we don't speak for a while, I forgive you for breaking my ribs. Both of them. Don't give it another thought.

"to help support the Jewish community:"I'm committed to Holocaust education. But I wanted to strengthen the Jewish community as it is today, to engage Jewish youth, to support the arts, to promote tolerance, and to strengthen the commitment to social justice. "