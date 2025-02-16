27 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About 'Saturday Night Live'

'Saturday Night Live' has been entertaining audiences for 50 years, but there's much more to the show than what we see on screen. From the cast's hilarious mishaps to shocking backstage drama, here's a look at 27 behind-the-scenes secrets that will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even question everything you thought you knew about the iconic sketch comedy show.

From the host that made everyone cry to the cast members that got into physical altercations, here's everything you didn't know about 'Saturday Night Live.

' As a super fan, I've decided to round up 27 behind-the-scenes facts, secrets, and cast stories I've learned over the years to celebrate their five decades on air: Chloe Fineman had initially decided to stay quiet after Bowen Yang's interview made the rounds online, but after Musk publicly criticized an impression of him on the show, she decided to speak up about his behavior. 'You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing the sketch... I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.' I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha ha, jk.’ No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, ‘I didn’t laugh once, not one time,' she recalled. Another tale of backstage drama involved Eddie Murphy. He revealed that one of the reasons he almost got fired after his first season was because head writer Michael O'Donoghue thought Eddie ate dog food live on air. That year, Eddie went on 'Weekend Update' to do a bit about old people eating dog food that he read in the newspaper. The 'dog food' he was eating had actually been hash all along, but Michael didn't know that. So, at the end of that season, when Michael fired everyone but Eddie and Joe Piscopo, he said, 'And the only reason Murphy didn't get fired was 'cause he ate that dog food!' Eddie revealed that it'd actually been hash, but he still kept his spot on the show. There's also a story about the Beatles. Lorne Michaels once offered the Fab Four $1,000 to reunite on the show and sing three songs. A month later, he upped the offer to...$3,200 and a hotel accommodation, courtesy of NBC. Lorne joked, 'You divide it any way you want. You want to give Ringo less, that's up to you.' John Lennon reportedly told Paul McCartney about it a week later when the show came on again. He suggested the two of them head down to the studio and take their share of the money themselves. 'So John said, 'It’s a hoot, you know what would be great, we can go down there now. It’s only around the corner, we should show up.' For about five minutes, we were going. ‘We’ve got to do it.’ Then it was like, ‘Are you kidding, let’s stay in and watch the show, stay comfortable, if we go down there it’s gonna be crazy. It would be a great story,’ but we decided against it.' Amy Poehler once had to deal with a difficult situation during a live show when she was due to give birth the next day. She got a call during rehearsal that her OBGYN had passed away from a heart attack. The studio went silent while she broke into tears, but John had the perfect words of encouragement to break the tension. He said, 'This is a really important show for me, I need you to get your shit together.' Amy, of course, couldn't help but laugh. In 2022, Dave Chappelle was hosting an episode of the show and made a joke during his dress rehearsal monologue that had Lorne Michaels and other producers receiving angry texts from writers and cast members alike, saying they felt 'betrayed.' A publication incorrectly stated that multiple writers were boycotting Dave's episode. Their source said, 'They're not going to do the show' — meaning the non-binary writer was not; however, the publication interpreted it to mean multiple writers were boycotting. During dress rehearsal: 'The papers got it wrong. Only one person has a problem, but the paper got confused because that person is a they.' Dress rehearsal — which is also performed in front of a live studio audience — runs longer than the live show, so the crew can gauge the audience's reactions to jokes or sketches and make last-minute decisions as to what they should cut or keep in. Lorne reportedly told Dave to cut the joke so not to jeopardize relationships with the cast, and he did. There's also the story of Larry David, who reportedly quit the show multiple times. The last straw for Larry was when one of his sketches made it to dress rehearsal and was cut five minutes before the live show started. He yelled at producer Dick Ebersol, told him that he quit...and came back the next Monday like it'd never even happened in the first place. The incident went on to inspire an episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.' Another sketch gone wrong involved Maya Rudolf, who got close to winning a $10,000 prize during a 'Celebrity Family Feud' sketch. She was the closest when Paris asked her if she was Italian, but nobody got the money in the end. There was a time when she accidentally chipped Justin Timberlake's front tooth the morning of the show. She and Timberlake — who was hosting the show that night — were shooting a rom-com parody pre-tape that involved a pillow fight. Next thing she knew, her 'knee accidentally launched into his face.' Back in the day, it wasn't unusual for male writers on the show to pee in cups and leave them around their offices. From a big jar of the stuff in the 'Weekend Update' office to a bunch of small paper cups around Steve Higgins' office, Tina Fey explained in her memoir. During a 2012 audition, Cheri Oteri got awful food poisoning and was immediately rushed to the hospital





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE SNL BEHIND-THE-SCENES FACTS SECRETS CAST STORIES HISTORY COMEDY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Behind the Scenes of Saturday Night LiveThis article delves into the inner workings of Saturday Night Live, exploring the audition process, sketch development, and the intense pressure of getting a sketch on air. It highlights the show's history of hiring unconventional talent, the rigorous writing process, and the final selection process that determines which sketches will be performed on live television.

Read more »

Behind the Curtain: The Art of Booking Musical Guests on Saturday Night LiveThis article delves into the intricate process of selecting musical guests for Saturday Night Live, offering a glimpse into the creative decisions and logistical challenges involved. Coordinating producer Rebecca Schwartz provides insights into the team's research, scouting, and negotiation strategies, highlighting the importance of balancing artistic vision with practical considerations.

Read more »

How to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC with a FREE live streamHost this week is Dave Chappelle. The music performer will be GloRilla.

Read more »

Catch 35 Former and Current 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Live in 2025With the 50th anniversary of 'Saturday Night Live' approaching, numerous media outlets are celebrating the iconic show. This article highlights 35 past and present 'SNL' cast members who are currently on tour and provides information on how to see them live in North America.

Read more »

‘Saturday Night Live’ season 50 schedule: Who is hosting ‘SNL’ tonight?Season 50 of 'Saturday Night Live' will conclude on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Read more »

NBA All-Star Saturday Night: A Night of Dazzling Skills and History in the MakingWitness the excitement of the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest, and Skills Challenge as NBA All-Star Saturday Night comes alive at Chase Center.

Read more »