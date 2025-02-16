This list showcases 27 stunning home products from Anthropologie, blending style and functionality. From whimsical touches like strawberry salt and pepper shakers to luxurious white tiger print towels, these pieces elevate any living space. Discover charming storage solutions, cozy blankets, and elegant furniture that will impress your guests.

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

27 Beautiful Anthropologie Home Products That Will Definitely Make Friends Jealous When They Come Over This list features a collection of 27 stunning home products from Anthropologie, each with the potential to elevate your living space and impress your guests. From charming strawberry-shaped salt and pepper shakers to luxurious white tiger print towels, these items blend style and functionality.Discover whimsical touches like hand-painted stoneware, vibrant colors, and unique textures. This curated selection includes:* **Strawberry Salt and Pepper Shakers:** These adorable shakers are shaped like ripe strawberries, adding a playful touch to any kitchen or dining room. * **White Tiger Print Towels:** Elevate your bathroom with these chic towels featuring a white tiger print. Their vibrant colors and delicate stitching details add a touch of luxury.* **Three-Tiered Storage Cabinet:** This spacious cabinet with shelves and drawers provides ample storage for living room clutter while boasting a chic design. * **Soft and Cozy Blankets:** Indulge in the warmth and comfort of these blankets, available in various colors and patterns. Easy to care for, they add a cozy touch to any room.* **Poppy Seed Toothpick Holder:** This charming holder not only looks beautiful but also serves a practical purpose, helping you check for pesky poppy seeds stuck in your teeth.* **Classic Glam Chair:** This elegant chair with a timeless design is perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any space.* **Minimalist Chic Console Table:** This sleek console table with clean lines and a light aesthetic creates a sense of airiness and style in any hallway. * **Marble and Glass Wine Cabinet:** This stunning cabinet combines beauty and practicality with a marble top and interior racks for wineglasses.* **Embroidered Throw Pillows:** Add a touch of personality and texture to your couch with these embroidered throw pillows.**These are just a few of the many beautiful Anthropologie home products featured in this list. Explore the full collection and discover pieces that will transform your home into a stylish and inviting oasis.**





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anthropologie Home Decor Interior Design Stylish Home Trendy Products Unique Gifts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

23 Enviably Beautiful Target Home ProductsExpect them to be absolutely begging for links.

Read more »

Anthropologie Sees Success in Vacation Lifestyle ProductsAnthropologie's success is driven by its curated mix of fashion and home items, creating a loyal customer base. The company is expanding into the vacation niche, with double-digit growth in swimwear and customer demand for more vacation-related products.

Read more »

22 Walmart Products So Genuinely Beautiful They Will Haunt Your Cart Until You Buy ThemBeauty is in the eye of the beholder... and also all over this post.

Read more »

41 Beautiful, Functional, Reviewer-Beloved ProductsThis $19 marble serving board was already gorgeous enough, but then it had to go flex a built-in wire cheese cutter.

Read more »

TikTok Beauty Products: The Viral Products You Need to TryDiscover the hottest beauty products taking TikTok by storm. From overnight masks to hair serums and mascara, these viral favorites are transforming users' looks and routines. Explore the reasons behind their popularity and see if they're worth adding to your own beauty arsenal.

Read more »

Just 27 Products Straight-Up Amazing ProductsWith this overnight cold-brew maker, you now have 24-hour access to Starbucks at home.

Read more »