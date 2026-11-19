The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts live-fire and refueling drills at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in preparation for amphibious deployment with new F-35B and CH-53K assets.

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted critical live-fire and logistical rehearsals at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on November 15, 2026, to prepare for an upcoming amphibious deployment. The drill focused on coordinating air support with ground troops in urban environments, a complex operational requirement that demands precise communication and timing. Photographs released through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service documented a UH-1Y Venom helicopter firing 70mm rockets and employing minigun fire during the exercise.

Live-Fire Urban Warfare Training at Fort Stewart

The live-fire activity was a central component of the unit's Realistic Urban Training program, which integrated Marines from aviation, infantry, and logistics units. The Venom helicopter involved in the exercise belonged to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (Reinforced), which provides essential aviation support for the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Visual records from the event show the aircraft preparing for combat scenarios and Staff Sgt. Kolby Artone, serving as an aerial observer, operating the minigun.

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This training addressed the specific challenges of built-up areas where visibility is restricted for both air crews and ground forces. Effective communication between these elements is vital for successful close air support in such terrain. The exercise provided a vital opportunity for aviation and ground units to synchronize their operations before embarking on sea, ensuring they could operate effectively as a unified force.

Refueling and Rearming Logistics Execution

Other images from the Fort Stewart exercise highlighted the logistical efforts required to sustain aviation operations without permanent facilities. Marines trained at a temporary refueling and rearming site, focusing on the ground crews responsible for delivering fuel and ammunition to aircraft in forward-deployed areas. This capability ensures that helicopters can remain operational and return to missions even when traditional infrastructure is unavailable or compromised.

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The focus on ground support crews underscores the importance of sustaining air power in expeditionary settings. By practicing these logistical maneuvers, the unit enhances its ability to maintain combat readiness in austere environments. The coordination between the aircraft crews and the ground teams is essential for minimizing turnaround times and maximizing the effectiveness of each sortie.

Organizational Integration and Command Structure

The Fort Stewart training followed the organizational integration of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit completed in September, which placed its infantry, aviation, and logistics elements under a single command structure. Battalion Landing Team 1/8 provides the ground force component, while Combat Logistics Battalion 22 handles logistical support functions. This unified command structure allows for more cohesive planning and execution of missions both ashore and at sea.

A dedicated command element oversees the entire unit, bringing these diverse functions together to support complex operations. The integration allows for streamlined decision-making and resource allocation, which is critical for rapid deployment scenarios. The exercises at Fort Stewart served as a practical test of this new organizational model, allowing leaders and Marines to identify strengths and areas for improvement before facing real-world operational demands.

Upcoming Amphibious Deployment with USS Kearsarge

The United States Marine Corps announced on October 6 that the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit was preparing to deploy with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group. This group comprises USS Kearsarge, USS Arlington, and USS Tortuga, which together provide a mobile sea base for launching and supporting operations. The deployment will mark the first time the unit operates with three specific additions to its equipment lineup: the F-35B Lightning II fighter, the CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter, and the Amphibious Combat Vehicle.

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The introduction of the F-35B and CH-53K expands the unit's aircraft capabilities, offering enhanced firepower and transport capacity. The Amphibious Combat Vehicle provides ground forces with a new method to move between ship and shore, increasing tactical flexibility. These new assets, combined with the UH-1Y Venom crews rehearsing their roles alongside infantry and ground support teams, position the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit for a robust and versatile deployment capability.