26-year-old woman fatally stabbed inside building in Norwood section of the Bronx

A 26-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the back inside a building in the Norwood section of the Bronx on Saturday night, Nov. 14.

A 26-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed in the back inside a residence on Parkside Place in the Norwood neighborhood of the Bronx on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 8:54 p.m. and found the woman unconscious and unresponsive before EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have not announced any arrests or released the victim's identity as the investigation remains ongoing. A 26-year-old woman is dead after being stabbed in the back inside a building in the Norwood section of the Bronx on Saturday night, Nov. 14.

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According to the NYPD, officers responded around 8:54 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a possible crime inside 3317 Parkside Place. When officers arrived, they found the 26-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to her back. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and pronounced her dead. Police have not released the woman's name, noting her identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

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No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released a suspect description or a possible motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.