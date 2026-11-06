Police Confirm Death of 26-Year-Old Mother After Seventh-Story Window Collapse at Rio Poty Hotel

Renata Rebeca Negrão Saldanha dos Santos died after a window frame failed at the Rio Poty Hotel in São Luís. Police confirm accident status as investigation into structural integrity continues.

Brazil ian authorities have officially confirmed that Renata Rebeca Negrão Saldanha dos Santos, a twenty-six-year-old mother of two, died after falling from the seventh floor of the Rio Poty Hotel in São Luís. The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the aluminum frame of a hallway window suddenly detached under her weight. Police investigators classified the death as a pure accident, ruling out any criminal intent or foul play.

Surveillance footage captured the harrowing moments leading up to the fatal fall as Renata walked through the corridor accompanied by her unidentified boyfriend. Video records show her leaning against the wall adjacent to the window before shifting her full body weight to rest against the glass pane itself. Without any prior warning or structural groaning, the frame gave way completely, causing her to plunge through the opening.

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The footage also documents the immediate aftermath, showing the boyfriend staring into the void for several seconds before leaning his head through the broken opening. A hotel staff member arrived at the scene after hearing the commotion and witnessed the boyfriend sitting on the floor with his hands raised in shock. Witnesses report that Renata fell onto a canopy structure covering the hotel entrance, which likely absorbed some of the impact but was not enough to prevent the fatal outcome.

George Marques, the police chief assigned to lead the investigation, explicitly stated that there were no signs of aggression or physical interaction involved in the death. He clarified that the boyfriend was not even close enough to push her and was physically incapable of causing the fall. Authorities initially detained and questioned the man due to the circumstances but released him after determining there was no criminal intent.

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Technical investigators have examined the broken window frame to determine the root cause of the detachment. Officials reported that as of the latest update, there are no technical conclusions available that can definitively explain why the structure detached. The investigation has not yet identified any specific irregularities or maintenance failures that would point to negligence or prior knowledge of the defect.

The Rio Poty Hotel issued a formal statement expressing their deepest condolences for the death of the woman. The hotel administration extended their solidarity to the family and friends of Renata during this period of grief. The statement acknowledged the unfortunate incident that occurred on their premises but did not assign immediate legal liability or offer specific details regarding the safety protocols of the seventh-floor hallway.

Renata, who hailed from Ananindeua, had traveled to São Luís with her boyfriend from Pará on October twenty-eight. The couple had planned to return to their home city on the day of the tragedy. Her body has since been transported back to Ananindeua to allow her family and community to pay their final respects to the young mother.

Her mother, Betty Negrão, expressed profound devastation in interviews with local media, stating it was extremely difficult to accept the loss of her daughter. She described the surreal horror of her child going out to have fun and returning home inside a coffin. The community has rallied to support the family, with social media tributes highlighting the deep bonds Renata shared with friends.

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One of her children is just four years old, and the family is now navigating the complex process of grieving while managing the sudden vacancy in their lives. A crowdfunding page has been established by loved ones to assist with the logistical and emotional costs of returning the body and supporting the two children she leaves behind.

The incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of structural safety in hospitality venues. While the immediate cause remains unexplained by technical experts, the tragedy has sparked discussions about building maintenance standards in the region. The boyfriend remains a witness to the structural failure, having been cleared of any wrongdoing by local law enforcement.