26-year-old killed in shooting at Mi Mexico Restaurant in Thomasville

A man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a Mexican restaurant Saturday night left the community searching for answers

) - A man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a Mexican restaurant Saturday night left the community searching for answers.

Henry Howard, 26, was found lying on the pavement in the parking lot of Mi Mexico Restaurant around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Thomasville police. Howard had been shot and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators later found the suspect, 51-year-old Hector Hugo Duran Gutierrez, under the back of the restaurant. He was arrested and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling or business.

Investigators said Gutierrez is a foreign national with a Thomasville address. They also said he used to work at the restaurant. Jason Sims, a friend and coworker of Howard, said he couldn’t believe the man killed was someone he knew. Sims said he worked with Howard at UPS, where they were both drivers.

He said he had just seen him the day before the shooting. Sims said Howard was more than a coworker.

“A confident guy. I mean, he just lit the room up when he walked in. He was always joking. There wasn’t a time at work where he didn’t have a smile on his face,” Sims said.on Facebook saying, “Our community experienced an unnecessarily loss of life last night.

This morning, we all find ourselves asking why. At this moment we must stop and search our hearts. ” He added, “AND Even when we disagree with each other; we should always do so in a way that places a sacred value on the lives of others. Right now we need to keep the family of those involved near to our hearts and in our prayers.

”shortly after the shooting, saying in part, “We sincerely apologize to everyone for what happened at the restaurant. We want to inform you that the person responsible for the incident has been apprehended. We care about the young man, just as we care about you. We’ve been here for years, and this hurts us deeply.

”MPD investigating after body found in ditchBlount High School graduate dies in crash on way to UAB orientationGulf Shores applies for money to improve beachfront district





FOX10News / 🏆 581. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three British Men Plead Guilty in Canadian Court for Role in Restaurant Owner's DeathThree members of a British family have admitted their roles in the death of Sharif Rahman, a restaurant owner in Ontario, following a dispute over an unpaid bill. Robert Evans pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while his father and uncle pleaded guilty to being accessories after the fact, helping him evade authorities.

Read more »

Celebrating Latin Music in Key Events, Relationship Breakup for Two Mexican StarsThis news text highlights key events in the Latin music industry, including the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the Adidas 2026 World Cup Opening Watch Party at LA's BMO Stadium, and the appointment of Boza as Panama's musical ambassador for the World Cup 2026. It also reports on the separation of two prominent Mexican music stars, Kenia Os and Peso Pluma, from a professional relationship that included a flirtatious collaboration and went on to develop into a romantic partnership. Despite their relationship ending, the news text ultimately celebrates the uplifting moments in the Latin music industry. The text is at least 2500 characters long and consists of three paragraphs with the maximum number of keywords (topics) set at 5 (Peso Pluma, Boza, World Cup 2026, Billboard Latin Music Awards, Latin Music Industry).

Read more »

Thomasville Mayor posts Sunday about “unnecessarily loss of life last night”Sheldon Allison Day said the incident is still under investigation and more details will be released as it is completed.

Read more »

Shocked restaurant-goer spots mice running around celebrity chef’s restaurant: ‘I’d scream’Would you like a side of mice with that?

Read more »