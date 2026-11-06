26 Surprising Things People Discovered After Moving In With Men

'Just completely happy living on bachelor slop bowls.'

As someone who grew up with older brothers, I know the realities of having male housemates. But if you've never shared a bathroom with a guy before, living in close quarters with one for the first time as an adult can be a bit jarring.

, "Women who didn't grow up with guys around, what genuinely surprised you about living with a man?

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" Hundreds of people shared their experiences in the replies, covering everything from their male roommates' eating habits to their bathroom routines. Here are 26 things people learned after living with a guy for the first time: 1.

"My ex couldn’t understand why nicer toilet paper was important to me. During my period, nice toilet paper is significantly better for cleaning up. He didn’t have to deal with that aspect and just wanted to save some money.

" 2. "Dude runs at, like, 98 degrees, constant heat output. Sharing a bed is basically sleeping next to a human furnace, especially in summer, when I'm kicking blankets off and he's burrowing deeper into them like a mole. But honestly, now that we're older, I kinda miss it because my side of the bed is always freezing, and he radiates warmth like a space heater that actually works, so yeah, annoying during July but nice during January lol.

"3. "The amount a young man can eat. I grew up with a sister, and all my local cousins were girls. When I first started dating my boyfriend, he'd make a plate with, like, six corn dogs, easy.

He'd eat an entire pizza. I was floored.

""How much they eat! Going from living with tiny women and an almond mom to a house full of big, young guys who worked construction was shocking! I’ve just never seen someone earnestly eat cereal out of a mixing bowl, or cook an entire package of spaghetti for dinner and maybe have enough leftovers for lunch. Also, the drinking…don’t try to go beer for beer with a blue-collar dude who’s twice your size.

" 4. "The pee all over the bathroom. I always lived with a single father who sat to pee and was overall a very clean man. When I finally lived with a man and would clean the side of the bathroom sink cabinet, and the wall and floor around the toilet, my god.

I don’t know how to ask, 'Do you sit to pee?

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' without them acting as if I insulted them or something while dating/talking lol. I know there are really clean men out there, but I want to avoid even having that there at all to clean in the first place.

""My dad is a very tidy man and always sat to pee. So, when I lived with my boyfriend and a male roommate, the amount of pee on the toilet was absolutely shocking. I'm still disgusted by it, and I'm currently married to a man who sits.

"5. "How much they don't care about variety in their diet. They'll eat the same four easy meals that require little to no cooking and lack vegetables, like spaghetti with canned sauce, scrambled eggs, and a protein smoothie. Just completely happy living on bachelor slop bowls.

"6. "The stupid little tiny hairs that go absolutely everywhere when he shaves. And this is after he’s made a good-faith effort to clean them up.

" 7. "I grew up with three sisters, and when I went off to college, I was in a mostly male friend group. I could not believe how mean they were to each other. Like, almost to the point of egging friends on to do incredibly dangerous things.

"8. "The lack of care for security. They would leave the front door unlocked or even wide open, and sleep on the ground floor with windows open. Kind of jealous that they didn’t have the same fear of intruders.

"9. "How much they don't think about cleaning certain aspects of the house the same way I do . What do you mean you don't see the dust on the sideboards or the fingerprints on the wall?

""They 'don’t notice' when their messes appear and pile up. They also don’t notice when you clean, only when you don’t. Soooo fun.

" 10. "How much space they take up. Not necessarily in a bad way. I just mean they’re not afraid to be loud, to advocate for things that work best for them, and to do things on their own schedule or their own way.

I took some of these things into my professional life, and it’s actually been quite helpful, but it reminds me how differently men and women are socialized.

"11. "I’m a guy; my wife grew up with two younger sisters, and I was the first man she ever moved in with. She’s said the toughest thing to get used to was how comfortable men are being quiet. If my brother comes over, we can just watch football and not say a word.

Same thing with my dad. She thinks this is crazy.

Meanwhile, anytime I hang out with my wife’s family, I’m alwaysat how much talking and interacting happens. There’s almost never any silence of any kind. They’re wonderful people, and I love them dearly, but holy shit, the yapping is enough to make me need some STIFF whiskey.

" 13. "They like to sit on the toilet for long periods of time...specifically, not taking a dump, just sitting in their fortress of solitude, I guess. "15. "My dad grew up with sisters and had only daughters.

He had a strict rule that we always had to close the toilet lid after using the bathroom. Part of his reasoning was that it took gender out of it; the rule applied to everyone. When I moved out, I knew that men often leave the lid and seat up; that part wasn’t a surprise. What stunned me, though, was how intensely men will fight to leave it up.

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The germs alone should be reason enough! Ew!

"17. "They are so, so loud. They make so much noise all the time. They talk loud, they breathe loud, they walk loud, they whisper loud, they eat loud, they drink loud, they brush their teeth loud, they are just constantly making noise.

""My male roommate made SO much noise. And it wasn't even his fault; being 200 pounds of muscle and a tad bit clumsy makes for a noisy, noisy man. Heavy-footed and shuffling feet when sleepy, bless him. I could hear him breathing out of his mouth from across the house sometimes.

He peed like a racehorse. You could also hear that across the house. Doors? Slammed.

Yes, even early in the morning. I miss that guy.

" 18. "I thought the whole 'women can't open jars' thing was a dumb stereotype. We never had a jar we couldn't get eventually! But then I saw how easy it is for men...

"20. "As a man raised with five sisters, I never realized they held me to their standards. When I first moved out at 18 with four other dudes for college, I was disgusted by how my bros got down. I paid extra for the master's so I could have my own bathroom.

Their girlfriends would always ask to use mine because I actually cleaned it.

" 21. "Grew up with a single mom and a sister. I didn’t live with any men until after college. One thing that really stood out to me: how strongly scented their products are!!

It’s not just a different kind of scent; there’s, like, 10x the amount of perfume in male-branded soap, shampoo, and deodorant. My husband got a mustache wax once that was unwearable because of the strong smell.

"23. "Snoring. What is wrong with all men? Do you all have deviated septums?

I don't know what my brother and dad were like; we always had separate rooms. But I've had male roommates, and they all snored. My girlfriend's boyfriends would come over when I had girl roommates, and they all snored. Like, you can hear it through the walls; it reverberates through the house.

" 24. "I once shared a small rental house with a straight dude during grad school. He was kind of a gym bro, so his meals were very utilitarian: mostly tuna and eggs with toppings like mayo and pickled peppers. After sharing a bathroom with him for a couple of weeks, I decided I needed to teach him how to cook other things and eat vegetables that contain fiber.

"25. "He doesn't want to chat when one of us is using the bathroom! I'm used to continuing a conversation even when on the toilet, but he is weirded out by it. Also, he's SO tidy.

"26. And lastly, "According to my ex: how often I take off my shirt. I, like...live without a shirt on, apparently.

"If you also didn't grow up around guys, what genuinely surprised you about living with a man for the first time? Tell us about it in the comments, or submit your stories anonymously using the form below!