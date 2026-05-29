26 Deeply Confusing Home Design Choices That Get Worse The Longer You Look

Revoke everyone's licenses immediately.

"I think the more interesting detail is those giant pet bowls. In my head, these people have a lab or other water-loving dog who throws themselves in the pool every day and then shakes off in the living room.

""This made me chuckle. Just imagine the scene. Nude bathing while 3 people chat over food, or maybe it’s meant to be like a hibachi grill except the server is nude and splashing water on your plate?

""Potentially in the running for moldiest bathroom ever, as well. Is it even possible to clean all that carpeting and make sure it gets completely dried?

"slow down my ice cream consumption because I'd have to get a step stool to reach the freezer. That's a lie, I'd stretch, and it would tip, and I'd end up with the whole fridge on top of me, and I'd die happy.

""Would be great for a classroom or a conference hall. You can see if the teacher/speaker is there and if the lesson has started. Or for a TV set where you can see if they are shooting, so you don't open the door and interrupt them.

""Probably is a 'witch window' , superstition was that witches could NOT fly through a window constructed on an angle. "





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