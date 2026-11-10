26.7-billion-year-old universe without dark matter passes Big Bang test

The mystery isn't just how old the universe is, but whether its earliest chemical ingredients tell a different story.

The theory assumes that the universe is 26.7 billion years old instead of 13.8 billion years and is free from dark matter and dark energy.

What if the universe is not 13.8 billion years old, and dark matter and dark energy are not real components of the cosmos? An alternative theory proposes this by putting the universe’s age at 26.7 billion years and explaining cosmic observations through changing fundamental constants. In a new study, researchers at the University of Ottawa have proposed this unconventional picture, which challenges some of modern physics’ biggest assumptions.

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The theory, called covarying coupling constants plus tired light , proposes that fundamental constants governing physical interactions change together over cosmic time. These changes could produce effects that scientists currently attribute to dark matter and dark energy. , the process through which the first light elements formed during the universe’s first few minutes. As the hot universe expanded and cooled, nuclear reactions produced hydrogen, helium, deuterium, and small amounts of lithium.

The predicted abundances of these elements are among the standard model’s most important observational checks. A different expansion history could change how quickly the universe cooled, and how much time nuclear reactions had to occur. SpaceX launches classified US military mission, Falcon 9 booster nails eighth landing In our study, “we investigate whether Big Bang nucleosynthesis remains compatible with the covarying coupling constants plus tired light cosmology,” said the researchers.

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Their calculations used a feature of the model called a universal scaling function, which describes how physical quantities with dimensions, such as length, change over cosmic time. At the extremely high redshifts relevant to BBN, this function approaches a value of approximately three. This means the universe’s expansion rate becomes about three times slower than in ΛCDM at a given temperature.

However, the researchers propose that nuclear reaction rates and the neutron’s decay rate slow by the same factor, preserving their relationship with the expansion rate. To examine this possibility, the team modified the established Kawano/NUC123 computer code, which simulates Big Bang nucleosynthesis. They introduced a scaling parameter called fctl and adjusted the expansion and nuclear reaction rates to represent CCC+TL. They then compared two sets of calculations: one with fctl=1, representing standard ΛCDM, and another with fctl=3, representing CCC+TL.

The predicted abundances of the light elements were almost identical. Differences appeared only in the third or fourth significant figures, which the researchers attributed to numerical rounding.

“Most emerging models explain only a limited set of observations. A new model must not conflict with the pillars of cosmology and astrophysics, and our findings meet that challenge, including the yet-to-be-published cosmic microwave background challenge,” Rajendra Gupta, first author of the study and adjunct professor at the University of Ottawa’s physics department,and dark energy are unnecessary. The result depends on the assumption that nuclear reaction rates and neutron decay follow the same scaling as the expansion rate.

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The researchers acknowledge that this is a proposed assumption that still needs stronger physical justification. The team also examined the long-standing lithium problem. Standard calculations predict more primordial lithium-7 than astronomers observe in ancient stars. Within CCC+TL, a lower inferred baryon density reduces the predicted lithium abundance by approximately 2.6 times.

However, this also doubles the predicted deuterium abundance, creating another disagreement. For now, the study shows that an alternative cosmological model can reproduce one of the standard model’s most important predictions about the early universe. Rupendra Brahambhatt is an experienced writer, researcher, journalist, and filmmaker. With a B.Sc in Science and PGJMC in Mass Communications, he has been actively working with some of the most innovative brands, news agencies, digital magazines, documentary filmmakers, and nonprofits from different parts of the globe. As an author, he works with a vision to bring forward the right information and encourage a constructive mindset among the masses.