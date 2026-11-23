We revisit the story beats that turned a street-racing film into a $7 billion blockbuster machine.

franchise taught us anything, it’s that there’s always another gear, and there’s no such thing as a bad plot­line. To honor its silver anniversary, here’s a recap of the F&F universe, as it expanded from the L.A. street-racing scene to encompass every action-film trope, device, and format ever scrawled on a Hollywood studio whiteboard.

Cop Brian O’Connor infiltrates the L.A. import-car scene to bust hijackers who steal DVD players and at least one sweet 13-inch TV/VCR combo. He bonds with bald kingpin Dominic Toretto, then lets him go. Executives smell a sequel. Toretto has other plans:Now a fugitive with a Nissan Skyline but no visible means of support, Brian joins the feds to catch a drug lord who tortures a corrupt cop with the ol’ rat-in-the-ice-bucket trick.

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Roman Pearce replaces Dom as the bald guy at the emotional core. Camaro jumps onto yacht. Danger to manifold: 5/10Brian who? Now it’s Sean, a high schooler who looks like he’s 35.

Busted for street racing, he’s sent to Tokyo, the capital of street racing. He crosses the yakuza-­connected Drift King and falls in with Han Seoul-­Oh, who can’t stop snacking. Dom cameo as sequel bait. Danger to manifold:Dom’s back, and the crew now executes road-train robberies in the Dominican Republic.

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Brian, now FBI, infiltrates a heroin pipeline. Letty dies. Dom seeks vengeance. A–style chase ends in a killer wheelie, literally.

Dom is busted, but a sequel is nigh. Danger to manifold: 3/10Street racing? Nah. We’re a heist franchise, dog.

Dom’s crew, now fully Hollywood four-quadrant tested, steals a crime lord’s fortune in Brazil. A former wrestler shows up as DSS agent Luke Hobbs. Bald jokes and legal ambiguity ensue. Everybody walks with $100 million.

Danger to manifold: 1.5/10Hobbs is back, and we meet British scoundrel number one, Owen Shaw, an ex-SAS mercenary who drives a ramp car that flips police cruisers like a spatula. Letty is alive , with amnesia, and on Shaw’s payroll. Gisele dies.

Danger to manifold: –10/10Jason Statham is Deckard Shaw, Owen’s scoundrel brother, who fireballs Dom’s family home. The crew parachutes into Azerbaijan in their cars.

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A Lykan HyperSport jumps between three Abu Dhabi office towers. Han’s dead . The saddest ending imaginable. Danger to manifold: N/A.Roll call: John Cena.

Dame Helen Mirren. Charlize Theron. Jason Momoa. Sir Idris Elba.

Old villains are in the crew now. We’re in Cuba , Antarctica, a sub­marine, and a Pontiac Fiero in space. Han? Gisele?

Both alive. It’s just a parody of action movies now, right? Danger to manifold: $7 billion/10.