25 years ago, Tropical Storm Allison dropped feet of rain, flooding Houston area

Between June 5 and 9, 2001, Tropical Storm Allison meandered over Texas and Louisiana, bringing 30 inches of rain to both states. In Houston, over 73,000 homes and 95,000 vehicles were flooded.

Between June 5 and 9, 2001, Tropical Storm Allison meandered over Texas and Louisiana, bringing 30 inches of rain to both states. In Houston, over 73,000 homes and 95,000 vehicles were flooded.

Apr 20, 2016; 4:00 PM ET Harris County, Texas was hit with torrential floods due to heavy rain over the past few days. 8 people were killed and 1,000 homes are flooded. It is the worst flood since the floods caused by Tropical Storm Allison in 2001. Long before Hurricane Harvey flooded vast swaths of Texas in 2017, the storm of record for the coast of the Lone Star State wasn't strong enough to be classified as a hurricane.

However, Tropical Storm Allison provided nearly as much rainfall as Harvey, causing widespread flooding. Diana Delarosa is helped through rushing floodwaters by Sean Torres, left, Julia Demeritt, and Ryan Johnson as the thrill-seeking young adults brave the rushing water down the middle of Michaux Streen in Woodland Heights as the water rushes towards White Oak Bayou in the early morning hours of Saturday morning June 9, 2001, as heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Allison inundate Houston, TX, flooding a vast majority of the metropolitan area.

Before Harvey became the modern symbol of Texas flooding, another storm held the record, and it never reached hurricane strength. Tropical Storm Allison produced extraordinary rainfall and caused devastating flooding, rivaling Harvey’s totals in some areas.five days in June 2001, Tropical Storm Allison drifted inland into southeastern Texas, dropping more than 35 inches of rain in parts of that state and Louisiana.

As much as 25 inches fell northeast ofThe highest rainfall from Tropical Storm Allison was 40.68 inches, recorded near Beaumont, Texas. In Louisiana, the maximum was 29.86 inches at Thibodaux. Tropical Storm Allison's reign of terror extended far beyond Texas, with significant flooding along the Gulf Coast and up the East Coast. The storm killed a total of 55 people from Texas to Pennsylvania.

In Houston alone, over 73,000 homes and 95,000 vehicles were flooded, leaving 30,000 without shelter. The highest rainfall amount near the city was just to the east in the Port of Houston, where 36.99 inches was reported. The city's infrastructure was heavily damaged. At the Baylor College of Medicine, 90,000 research animals and 60,000 hospital tumor samples were lost.

The University of Houston Law Center took on 8 feet of water, destroying 174,000 books and the entire microfiche collection. FEMA helped Harris County do more resilient flood planning. Hospitals moved generators and important equipment to higher floors and built berms around the buildings. Weather News





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