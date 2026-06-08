25 Years Ago, This Character's Shocking Death Changed TV Forever

This TV death was quietly groundbreaking.

Back in 2001, the shock death of this 24 character quietly changed TV forever. In a post-Game of Thrones landscape, it's hard to picture a time when television shows were reluctant to kill characters off.

That was the case for decades, however, which is why the sudden death of Henry Blake on MASH became a watershed moment. While Blake wasn't the lead of this classic sitcom, he was an audience favorite. When Stevenson opted to leave MASH after three seasons, the showrunners decided Blake's death would make a powerful statement about war itself.

While it's considered a landmark decision now, viewers back in 1975 were decidedly furious about Blake's demise, with CBS being flooded with angry letters. In the decades that followed, producers were still reticent to kill off important characters. There were some notable examples, such as Rosalind Shays falling down an elevator shaft in L.A. Law, but truly shocking demises were few and far between.

Moving into the early 2000s, things began to shift thanks to shows like 24. This real-time thriller followed the very stressful days of CTU agent Jack Bauer , who had to race against time to stop terrorist attacks. 24 had countless tragic deaths throughout its run, with Jack himself really being the only character who was safe. This formula began in earnest with the season one finale.

Teri Bauer's Death On 24 Was Quietly Groundbreaking The original season was slower-paced than the ones that followed, as the producers and writers were still figuring out how to make a real-time thriller. That's why 24's first year gives about as much time to Jack's wife Teri and daughter Kim , who are kidnapped early in the season. Teri is very much a main character throughout Day One, and becomes quite adept at saving herself.

That's why the season one finale is such a gut punch when Jack finds Teri's bullet-riddled body. In the finale, Jack had learned his ex-lover and supposed closest ally in CTU, Nina , was the mole he was hunting throughout Day One. When Teri stumbled upon her secret, Nina tied her up and killed her.

The final scene sees the devastated Jack cradling Teri's body, tearfully apologizing as the show's first ever silent clock ticks down to the credits. 24's silent clock became a staple when the show killed off a beloved character. It was a bold move for a major network series to end on such a dark note.

Both Teri and Jack had been through the day from hell, and the wise move would have been to either give them a happy ending or close on an ambitious note. In fact, a couple of happy alternate endings were shot for safety reasons, before it was decided 24's first season had to end badly for Jack.

Again, this was a brave decision, but in contrast to the anger that greeted Blake's MASH demise 25 years earlier, audiences and critics agreed that Teri's murder worked best for the story. Soon, the impact of this moment would filter into other television series. Other Major TV Shows Soon Followed 24's Lead x Your browser does not support the video tag. Within a few years of 24's debut, shows like Lost or Six Feet Under began killing off beloved players.

One of the most heartbreaking was Adriana in The Sopranos in 2004, and pretty soon, the floodgates were wide open. Pretty much every season of Breaking Bad featured a surprise death, as did The Wire or Grey's Anatomy. Subscribe for deeper TV turning-point analysis Get deeper perspective: subscribe to the newsletter for thoughtful breakdowns, historical context, and close reads of pivotal character deaths and scenes that reshaped modern storytelling.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. By the time The Walking Dead or Game of Thrones arrived, it almost became a given that heartbreaking deaths were on the horizon. Again, while it's not a case that shows before 24 hadn't bumped off important figures, it still feels like it broke a taboo.

It made it clear to audiences that even supposed main characters weren't safe and could die under the most abrupt or tragic circumstances. 24 itself featured plenty more examples of this trope in later years, with the assassination of President Palmer or the execution of Ryan Chappelle .

Teri Bauer's death might not get the acknowledgment it deserves as a TV turning point, but it really should. 39 9.2/10 8/10 24 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-14 Drama Crime Action Release Date 2001 - 2014-00-00 Showrunner Robert Cochran Directors Robert Cochran Writers Robert Cochran Franchise 24 Cast See All Creator Robert Cochran, Joel Surnow Powered by Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Character Accuracy ComparisonAn analysis ranking how closely various characters from the new He-Man movie align with their original animated counterparts, highlighting redesigns, abilities, and screen time differences.

Read more »

Celebrating the Legacy of Murder, She Wrote: Creators, Character, and Cultural ImpactA comprehensive overview of Murder, She Wrote, honoring its vast creative team and exploring the enduring appeal of Jessica Fletcher. The text examines the show's formula, its protagonist's unique blend of intellect and charm, and the importance of staying true to these elements in future adaptations, underscored by examples like the Snow White parody.

Read more »

Forget Rip, This Dutton Ranch Character Is Keeping Even Bigger Secrets From BethThere'll be hell to pay when Beth and Rip find out.

Read more »

Scooby-Doo: Origins Casts Live-Action Dog as the Title CharacterScooby-Doo: Origins, the upcoming Netflix series, has finally revealed its take on the iconic character. For the first time ever, Scooby-Doo will be played in live-action by a dog. The series follows the mystery of an orphaned Great Dane puppy who may be the only witness to a bizarre and possibly supernatural murder.

Read more »