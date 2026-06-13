25-year-old man arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Irvine

The Irvine Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man accused of running over a pedestrian on Wednesday.

The Irvine Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man accused of a deadly hit-and-run collision on Wednesday. Investigators said the deadly collision happened just before 9 p.m. on June 10.

Irvine police said Murillo allegedly crashed into a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Alton Parkway and Irvine Center Drive. The Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and took them to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Officers said Murillo drove away in a black Ford SUV.

Irvine PD said they tracked Murillo down after a community member recognized the SUV parked on the side of the road near Barranca Parkway and State Route 133.

"We thank the community for the information they shared, which helped lead to the suspect's quick arrest," Irvine PD wrote in a statement. Investigators urged anyone with information on the case to contact Irvine PD's Major Accident Investigation Team. Tips can be directed to Detective Hank Gallegos at 724-7024 or hgallegos@cityofirvine.org.





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