25-year-old Licking Co. man charged, accused of sexually abusing his kid

A tip from the FBI led to the arrest of a Jamestown man accused of sexually abusing his biological child and producing child sex abuse materials.

A tip from the FBI led to the arrest of a Jamestown man accused of sexually abusing his biological child and producing child sex abuse materials.

A tip from the FBI led to the arrest of a Jamestown man accused of sexually abusing his biological child in Licking County and producing child sexual abuse material, authorities said. On Friday, the Licking County Sheriff’s Office said it received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding an individual suspected of sexually abusing their biological child within Licking County and producing Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office immediately began a collaborative investigation with the FBI, authorities said. Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kevin Daniel Kauff of Jamestown, Ohio. As the investigation continued throughout the day, detectives identified the child victim and located the residence where the abuse was occurring, according to the sheriff’s office. Based on evidence obtained, an arrest warrant was issued for Kauff on one count of rape.

Kauff was located and arrested in Greene County by FBI agents and local authorities, then transported to Licking County, where he is being held pending further court proceedings, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation remains in its early stages and is ongoing, authorities said, adding that additional charges may be forthcoming as investigators continue to review evidence. Further information will be released as it becomes available and as permitted by law.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office thanked the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their assistance and cooperation. Authorities said the collaborative effort led to the swift apprehension of the suspect and ensured the safety and protection of the child victim. The founder of one of America's most recognized bakery brands has died.

Cheryl Krueger, a beloved entrepreneurial icon in Central Ohio, passed away at the age oAuthorities say they are searching for a dangerous suspect following a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the city’s northeast side. Columbus Division of Police1 killed in shooting in northern Columbus Kroger parking lotColumbus Police say they responded to reports of shots being fired in the Short North Saturday evening. Multiple officers arrived quickly to the scene at the in





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