25 Things You Don't Know About Andrew Rannells, Including His Favorite Dish, Greatest Embarrassment, and Most Valuable Possession

Andrew Rannells, known for his roles in 'The Boys in the Band' and 'The Unauthorized Musical Rendition of Hamilton,' shares 25 interesting facts about himself in a new feature article.

"'s Sweet 16", Rannells, 47, revealed exclusively in his 25 Things You Don't Know About Me feature in the Andrew Rannells wants audiences to know his new movie with Nick Kroll is more than just a "gay rom-com.

" InI Don't Understand You, Kroll and Rannells, both 46, play an American couple who travel to Italy for the perfect babymoon before adopting a child. After getting stranded when their car gets stuck in a 1. My go-to dish to cook is a turkey meatball. The kids really dig them.

It was the first thing I figured out how to make that they actually liked. Paul Feig is always coming up with something.

" "I have always loved working with The Trevor Project. I think the work they do is incredibly vital to young queer people.

"No one expects me to know all the words to that song. " "I love when can find something we all want to watch on TV. It’s surprisingly hard to do that, but when we do, it’s pretty perfect.

" "My entire family still calls me Andy. When I got to New York in 1997, I only introduced myself as Andrew. So if I hear someone call me Andy, it’s safe to say they are probably from Omaha, Nebraska.

"In Omaha as a teenager, we used to hang out at a place called Stage Right Coffee. We used to go there and watch.

" "My most embarrassing onstage moment was when I ripped the back of my pants open during a performance of on Broadway. There was no time to leave the stage, so I finished the first act with a huge rip in the back of my pants.

"My most valuable possession is a Saint Andrew medal that my parents gave me for my first communion. I still wear it to this day.

"When performing, it’s very important for me to create a little quiet time before I have to launch anything too difficult. I’ve learned I need to take a little space to myself.

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