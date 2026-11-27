Turn extra turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce into meals worth looking forward to.

The big meal is over, but the fridge is still packed. Before you reheat the same plate again, put that extra turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce to work in something new with these 25 recipes that utilize Thanksgiving leftovers in the most delicious ways possible.

This Thanksgiving leftover mashup turns turkey, cranberries, Brussels sprouts, and squash into a mac 'n' cheese topped with crispy turkey-skin breadcrumbs that's worthy of its own holiday. Those extra mashed potatoes deserve more than another spin in the microwave. Stuff them with cheddar and bacon, fry until golden, and serve with sour cream for dipping. Don't throw away that turkey carcass just yet!

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Simmer it with rice, ginger, and aromatics to make this cozy Chinese rice porridge that's perfect for breakfast the morning after Thanksgiving. Inspired by Costco's famous chicken bake, this version stuffs leftover turkey, roasted vegetables, bacon, and plenty of cheese into golden pizza dough. It's basically a whole new dinner wrapped in a delicious, cheesy package. Turns out cranberry and barbecue sauces make a delicious pair!