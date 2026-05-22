25% Off Wine at Waitrose Cellar for Bank Holiday Weekend Only

Save 25 per cent on six or more bottles of selected wines and Champagne priced over £6 and under £100 at Waitrose Cellar, ideal for entertaining friends and family over the bank holiday weekend.

Waitrose Cellar has revived its hotly anticipated wine promotion ahead of the sunny bank holiday weekend, inviting shoppers to save 25 per cent off six or more bottles of wine.

With temperatures set to soar this bank holiday weekend, many of us will be making a dash for the BBQ and Waitrose Cellar has you covered with an unmissable deal on crisp roses, white wines, fizz and bold reds, all on offer. Waitrose Cellar Mix and Match Valid on selected wines and Champagne priced over £6 and under £100, this Waitrose Cellar offer is a great way to stock up your wine cupboard with a range of bottles at a lower price this bank holiday - subject to availability and promotional terms.

The offer is available for a limited time, ending May 26 2026, so you’ll need to act before then if you” like to take advantage before the bank holiday





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Waitrose Cellar Wine Offer Bank Holiday Sale Wine Prices Mix And Match Personalised Selected Wines Sparkling Drinks Everyday Low Prices Champagne Discount Reduced Price Savings Wine Offers Promotions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

25 San Antonio restaurants with absolutely cult-like followingsSome restaurants feed people. Others inspire the kind of loyalty dedicated to beloved sports franchises or memberships in a secret societies. San Antonio

Read more »

25 Years Later, Netflix Proved Matt Damon's Stellar Crime Thriller Worked Better as a MiniseriesWho is Tom Ripley?

Read more »

Big-city airport opening first-ever ‘remote’ terminal for TSA screening — 25 miles away from gatesIt’s a different kind of pre-check.

Read more »

Sonos’s pint-sized Roam 2 speaker is 25 percent off for Memorial DayJust in time for summer.

Read more »