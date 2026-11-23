Give the whole family a better look round the night sky with this great Black Friday deal on the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars. Get ready ahead of Nov. 27.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsThese Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars aren't top of the range but they deliver exactly what you want from beginner astronomy. With a nice wide 7x magnification and 50mm objective lenses, they offer wide views and allow plenty of light in for nice bright views of constellations.gets a huge 25% off the retail price and is their lowest price since June.

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We gave them four stars in ourWith large 50mm objective lenses, these binoculars offer excellent light-gathering power, essential for bright views of dim night sky objects.four stars in our review. They offer a wide field of view and are a great option for kids to use. These binoculars are a great option for beginner stargazing and will get you better views of night sky objects.

The large 50mm exit pupil gives the binoculars great light-gathering ability during stargazing. The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars have a rubber focusing dial.sit at an entry-level price point and offer closer views of those beautiful stellar structures you can see in the sky.

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They are a great pair for getting beginners into night sky observation or even just as an extra pair for wide-field observation ofThe magnification is low enough that you will be able to keep them steady without a tripod and their wide exit pupil assures bright, immersive views of star fields. The Cometron binoculars were already cheap and we would recommend them even when not on sale, but getting them with 25% off is incredible value for such a useful tool.

Get ready for7x magnification, 50mm objective lens diameter, 6.8-degree angular field of view, 13 mm eye relief, 27 oz weight, BK-7 glass porro prism, water-resistant, multi-coated lens coatingsThese binoculars usually retail around $48, but this deal brings them down to $36. This is the cheapest they have been since June 2026, when they dropped down to $34.

You want to get better views of the night sky but don't want to spend loads of money or if you are buying a pair for a beginner. You need premium features like the sharpest optics, high magnification or weatherproofing. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content.

Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.