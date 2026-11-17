'It makes me want to stay in the house and do everything for myself because the experience is not only not worth it...but also somewhat traumatizing.'

I'm a '96 baby, so I'm right on the border between Millennial and Gen Z. Honestly, I've never felt like Ibelong to either camp. Some people call us Zillennials, which feels about right.

Like, yes, my older sisters used dial-up internet, but I only have a few hazy memories of it from when I was VERY young. They had flip phones, but by the time it got to me, smartphones were new, so that's all I've ever known. So, although I'm not fully immersed in either generation, I understand some of the millennial and Gen Z qualms... especially when it comes to the workplace.

Also read Who Will Be the Next-Gen Bond Girls?

, "If you work with Gen Z'ers, what is a workplace habit they have that you absolutely hate?

" I knew I'd be able to relate to some of their grievances. Take a look: 1.

"I teach Gen Z students, and of course, a few are fantastic, take initiative, and know how to learn. However, what strikes me most is their lack of curiosity. When they encounter a problem, they either have no idea how to fix it or have no desire to. Just this week, I had to teach basic research skills, including how to use Google to find an author's affiliations and background.

They don't seem to want to explore anything about a subject that isn't spoon-fed to them.

" 2. "They seem to be attached to their significant others by a very short string. The amount of codependence I witness is alarming.

"3. "The biggest one I see is a pathological refusal to make phone calls. Why isn't this issue resolved? They're always saying, 'I sent an email but didn't hear back.

' Then CALL THEM and handle the issue! "4. "They are always taking off work for a 'mental health day. ' I'm not talking about grieving a loss or anything bad happening, just waking up, not feeling it, and calling in half an hour before the shift, if at all.

All this does is worsen everyone else's mental health by forcing them into double shifts or preventing them from getting their days off to cover the absence. Every person for themselves makes for a shitty society.

" 5. "A certain percentage of Gen Z tends to interpret normal things as negative: Some emojis read as passive-aggressive. Short replies feel annoyed or dismissive. They're about three times as likely to view brief or blunt messages as rude as older workers.

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Interpretation doesn't override usage. A neutral acknowledgment doesn't convert into anger based on how you6.

"One thing that really annoys me is the limited vocabulary the younger generation has. They use the F-word to describe everything. They really need to expand their vocabulary.

"7. "They have an inability to understand that not everything is instant. Growing up in a world where people are glued to their phones has created a generation that is vibrating with the anxiety of instant gratification. What's wrong with a world where emails from businesses could have a standard 24–48-hour response time, not 24–48 seconds?

"8. "I am 55, and I've had some 30-year-old coworkers who were at least 30 minutes late every single dang day! It drove me up the wall!

"9. "In the service industry, they go to work with dirty uniforms and animal hair on them. They are uninviting and look unhappy, as though they don't want to be there. They don't wash their hands.

They're always on their phones, which is very unsanitary in the food service industry. Why aren't people regulating this more? It makes me want to stay in the house and do everything for myself because the experience is not only not worth it but also somewhat traumatizing. They don't care because management doesn't care, either.

They are never reprimanded, and if they are, they don't fear real consequences, like being laid off.

"10. "The ones I had worked with left crumbs and trash on the communal table in our break room. I assumed they were used to having Mommy and Daddy clean up after them because they still lived at home. They also vaped when they thought no one was watching, even though there were cameras everywhere at our doggie daycare.

" 11. "My Gen Z people literally need everything handed to them. They are just so...helpless. They are generally bad at solving even small challenges on their own.

They don't think to think and come up with a solution, much less Google something. They always take the easy way out and ask me. These are things that have been repeated daily, things that are super easy to find on their own, and very basic things that I would be ashamed to even ask.

"12. "One thing I will say is that a lot of younger generations don't seem to know how to formally leave a job. If a workplace is truly toxic, by all means, leave on your terms. But if the job has treated you fairly, be courteous and give 2 weeks' notice.

If you can't fulfill the 2 weeks, give shorter notice or talk to your employer. Don't burn bridges; you need all the resources you can get at your new job!

"13. "As a restaurant manager, I find that the younger generation doesn't consider the consequences of their actions. They don't show up to work and get mad when held accountable. I recently had an employee put in his notice to take a higher-paying job.

I spoke to him and explained that I would keep him in the system, just in case the new job didn't work out. Then he had a 'no-call, no-show' the very next day...and never showed up for the rest of his shifts. He then called a week later, asking if he could work for a few weeks the following month because his new job would be closed during that time. I was dumbfounded.

I explained that if he hadn't screwed us over, I would have let him, but NO THANK YOU!

"14. "I work in a library's children's room, and the inappropriate conversations I overhear leave me reeling. They talk about things that should be discussed in private, not in public, and especially not in front of children! Stuff like role-playing sex with strangers in hotels.

It's like their generation discovered that we can and should be more accepting and open as people, but instead, they're exercising absolutely no social decorum or awareness.

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"15. "They are snowflakes. They call out for absolutely everything. They have no resilience or stamina and baby themselves too much.

I am from the generation of women who sucked it all up. Maybe we did it too much, but we knew that, as pioneers, if we didn't measure up to men, they'd replace us with men. But there has to be a middle ground between never giving in and always giving in, because when they don't show up, someone else has to do their work.

"16. "They think that posted schedules are negotiable. It has become increasingly common for my younger employees to find me at the start of their shift and ask if they can leave early for non-emergency things, like seeing a significant other or catching a game. How about no, Scott!

This is your job!

"17. "Bad spelling and punctuation in a world that has spell-check and grammar-check tools are inexcusable. I wrote my first school paper on a friggin' electric typewriter, and it had to be perfect to get an A. As an adult teaching high school, I worked under an administrator with a PhD in EDUCATION who sent the worst emails and handouts. She made a six-figure salary but couldn't write a coherent paragraph.

She told a department of history majors to go visit the Holy Coast Museum... She meant the Holocaust Museum. Multiple misspelled words, major grammatical errors, and incorrect days and dates look sloppy, and your clients aren't going to trust someone who is sloppy.

"18. "I think the underlying issue is that the younger generations realize there is no future and, therefore, don't care about the pointless social or professional norms of the past. Why try at work when you'll never get a house, can't afford to live, and your job will probably be replaced by AI soon anyway? Why pretend like nothing has changed in the last 50 years when, in reality, the country and society are rapidly collapsing around us?

"19. "I can't stand their unprofessional and insubordinate behavior.

Then, when you write them up, they gaslight you with comments like, 'I told you I could hear you,' or demean the write-up with, 'Oh, that's cute, that's really cute.

' So, I document that, too. My favorite is when you specifically tell someone to do something, and they respond with a passive-aggressive 'okay' but don't do it.

Then, you have to continually follow up with them, and when things hit the fan, suddenly you're 'picking on them!

' Make it stop!! "20. "An incompetent coworker can turn the simplest task into a nightmare. I'm not saying come in and work yourself to the bone, but damn, some of these folks struggle with the bare minimum.

"21. "Lacking manners. Saying please and thank you, making eye contact, being aware of others, showing basic courtesy, being helpful, and putting in effort without being told. Many have not been taught how to socialize or how important it is.

It comes across as being very rude.

"22. "They are always dressing so casually, e.g., shorts, leggings, jeans, etc. I'm not saying you need to wear fancy dresses or that three-piece suits are necessary, but nice pants and a shirt would be appropriate for a workplace. "23. "They seem to have no sense of gratitude.

I'm always amazed at how rarely I get a 'thank you' when I give them something or do them a favor. They also have no issue asking others for help, but when someone else is in need? Nope, not their problem.

"24. "Many Gen Z'ers don't understand the importance of using their 'indoor voices. ' I literally have to put on my noise-canceling headphones to drown out their loud banter so I can concentrate on work. "25.

And finally: "When making a purchase at a retail outlet, I say, 'Thank you,' and the response I get is, 'No problem.

' Well, I think there is a problem here because the appropriate response would be, 'You're welcome. '"Now I wanna hear from you! If you work with Gen Zers, what workplace habit do they have that annoys you like