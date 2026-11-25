Rediscover 25 classic ’80s movies to watch with your kids, from Ferris Bueller's Day Off to The Goonies, and share your childhood favorites.

came out before I was even born. They were the movies my parents loved, the ones we watched on VHS tapes, recorded from television or rented from the local video store on a Friday night.

Now that I’m a mom, there’s something wonderfully nostalgic about introducing my own kids to those same movies. There’s also something slightly alarming about realizing how much questionable language and nightmare-inducing imagery I had completely forgotten about. Before you settle in for family movie night, remember that movie ratings and parenting sensibilities were a little different in the 1980s. Some of these films are better suited to older children, so you may want to revisit them yourself first.

Also read Which Trend From The '50s, '60s, '70s, Or '80s Disappeared From Modern Life?

Before kids had smartphones and GPS tracking, apparently they could ride their bikes around town while secretly harboring an alien.is a beautiful story about friendship, compassion and the magic of childhood. Just have some tissues handy. That ending doesn’t get any easier when you’re a grown-up. A group of kids, a treasure map, secret tunnels and a determination to save their neighborhood.

What more could you want from a childhood adventure?as a parent is an entirely different experience. Suddenly, you have a lot more questions about where everyone’s parents are. There’s something particularly entertaining about watching a movie with your kids in which 1985 is considered the present day. Especially now that “The idea of traveling back in time and meeting your parents as teenagers is just as fascinating now as it was then.

Be prepared to explain a few technological references — and possibly what a phone book is. The NeverEnding Story But a word of warning: if you remember the scene with Artax and the Swamps of Sadness, you’ll understand why some of us are still recovering from our childhood movie experiences. It’s funny, imaginative and full of adventure. Your kids may never look at an ant or a bowl of cereal quite the same way again.

Beyond the martial arts, it’s a story about perseverance, bullying, self-confidence and the importance of having someone who believes in you. Those lessons haven’t aged a bit. This one deserves more love than it gets.

When a young boy mysteriously disappears and returns eight years later without having aged, he finds himself caught up in an extraordinary adventure involving an alien spacecraft.is one of those movies that became such a cultural phenomenon that even kids who haven’t seen it may recognize its logo or theme song. It’s worth noting that the original contains some adult humor, language and genuinely creepy moments, making it a better choice for older kids. There’s something comforting about the Muppets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their humor works on multiple levels, their adventures are delightfully ridiculous, and their stories often carry surprisingly meaningful messages.is a lovely reminder of the importance of friendship, following your dreams and sticking together when things don’t go according to plan. Just be careful…earworms are a thing. The practical effects and imaginative sets are part of its charm. It’s a little weird, occasionally unsettling and absolutely unforgettable.

If your children went through a dinosaur phase, this animated classic deserves a place on your movie night list. Tom Hanks brings that childhood fantasy to life in movie that reminds adults why growing up isn’t always everything it’s cracked up to be.contains some mature themes, so save this one for older children. And yes, the giant piano scene is still wonderful.

Before cell phones and location sharing, a simple babysitting job could apparently turn into an all-night adventure through downtown Chicago.show a teenage babysitter whose evening goes spectacularly off the rails. Between the blues club, the questionable encounters and the little girl obsessed with Thor, there’s never a dull moment. As a mom, I now have an entirely different perspective on this movie. Those parents are going to have some serious questions.

Save this one for older kids because of the language and mature humor. , a military robot is struck by lightning and develops a personality of his own, he sets out to learn everything he can about the world around him. His enthusiasm for life is infectious, and his endless demand for “input” feels particularly relevant in today’s world of artificial intelligence.

Some of the humor hasn’t aged particularly well, including its stereotypical portrayal of an Indian character, but Johnny Five remains an unforgettable character. Not every alien invasion involves destroying major cities. Sometimes, apparently, aliens just want to fix things. It’s a charming, surprisingly emotional movie about community, kindness and looking after one another.

It’s also one of those films I suspect many of us appreciated more as adults than we did as children. This wonderfully bizarre cult classic throws science fiction, comedy and action into a blender and doesn’t particularly care whether you’re keeping up. Half the fun is embracing the absurdity. It’s best suited to older kids who appreciate quirky humor and aren’t bothered by a plot that occasionally leaves everyone scratching their heads.

Kurt Russell plays Jack Burton, a truck driver who thinks he’s the hero of the story but is frequently the least competent person in the room. It’s gloriously over the top and a refreshing change from today’s carefully constructed superhero franchises. The violence, scary imagery and language make it a better choice for older kids. Imagine telling your kids that playing video games could get them recruited to defend the galaxy.

Suddenly, all that screen time doesn’t seem quite so unreasonable. When teenager Alex Rogan achieves the high score on an arcade game, he discovers that it’s actually a recruitment tool for an interstellar defense force – and he’s The groundbreaking computer-generated special effects might look a little dated to today’s kids, but the story of an ordinary teenager destined for something extraordinary still holds up beautifully.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens when a family accidentally hits Bigfoot with their car and decides to bring him home? Apparently, a whole lot of chaos and some surprisingly emotional family moments. Harry is lovable, the physical comedy is wonderful, and the movie carries a meaningful message about compassion, acceptance and respecting wildlife. Just don’t blame me if your kids start asking for a pet Bigfoot.

Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short play three silent-film actors who mistakenly believe they’ve been hired to perform in a Mexican village. The villagers, however, think they’ve hired actual heroes to save them from a notorious bandit. Some of the cultural stereotypes and humor are dated, but the comedic chemistry between the three leads is timeless.

Matthew Broderick stars as a high school student who orchestrates the ultimate day of playing hooky, complete with a borrowed Ferrari, a parade and an increasingly frustrated school principal. Beyond the comedy, there’s a timeless reminder about slowing down and enjoying life. Of course, you may want to emphasize that message rather than Ferris’s elaborate strategies for getting out of school.

Long before our kids discovered the Star Wars universe, Mel Brooks was having an absolute field day making fun of it. With Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet, John Candy as Barf and a Winnebago that doubles as a spaceship,The fourth-wall-breaking jokes, absurd characters and relentless parodies make it just as entertaining today.

Some of the adult humor and language probably went straight over our heads as kids, so this one is better suited to older children and teens. And there’s never been a better time to introduce your kids to the original. Nearly 40 years later, the long-awaited sequel,, is scheduled to hit theaters on April 23, 2027, with Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga reprising their roles.

Part of the fun of sharing these movies is seeing them through your children’s eyes. They might laugh at the special effects, ask why nobody has a cell phone or wonder why it takes so long for anything to happen. But they might also fall in love with the same characters, stories and adventures that captured your imagination decades ago.

Take turns choosing a movie, make some popcorn and tell your kids what you remember about watching it when you were their age. Better yet, invite Grandma and Grandpa to join you and let them pick one of their favorites. There’s something pretty special about a movie that can bring three generations together on the same couch.

ModernMom is a trusted resource and online community for the “Woman Behind the Mom,” founded in 2009 with practical tips, advice, videos, and information on all aspects of parenting, pregnancy, family, career, health, beauty, cooking, crafts, and much more. Are parents who live together more likely to break up than married parents? Explore research on cohabitation, relationship stability, and families.

From baby cages hanging outside windows to ice-skating carriers, discover 5 weird parenting inventions from the past that will leave you speechless. Little Tikes has gone beige. We take a tongue-in-cheek look at the new Cloud Collection and the rise of the “sad beige” childhood aesthetic. The viral MiraLAX slushie colonoscopy prep hack is taking over TikTok.

Here’s how it works, whether it’s safe and what doctors recommend. Get parenting tips, health advice, easy recipes and lifestyle hacks—made to support you through every stage of motherhood, from little kids to teans and beyond.