24-year-old runner dies after collapsing 2 miles from NYC Marathon finish line

Rachel Apa was running with the Parkinson’s Champions team in honor of her late grandfather

A 24-year-old runner in the New York City Marathon died Sunday after collapsing in Central Park, about two miles from the finish line, her family said.

, she wrote: “My grandfather was my role model growing up. He taught me to stay active, push my limits, and embrace challenges, shaping my love for sports and movement. ”that she had trained for months and had played field hockey at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. Apa was in New York with her mother, Michelle, while her father followed her progress from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, on the marathon app and sent her encouraging texts at each mile.

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In a video her mother took, Apa is seen smiling at mile 14. At mile 18, she texted her father, “Ow,” then sent “Ow, Ow” at mile 19. Around 1:30 p.m., a spectator nearby saw Apa collapse. Michaela Nicholas, a hospital social worker, told the Times she couldn’t find a pulse.

Three people took turns performing CPR before marathon medical staff arrived with a defibrillator. Apa’s parents said they watched her location remain near mile 24 for several minutes. Her mother then went to the scene and saw an ambulance leaving. Doctors tried to save Apa for more than six hours.

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Her father said she was pronounced dead around 9:40 p.m., a rare condition in which muscle tissue breaks down and releases harmful substances into the bloodstream. New York Road Runners, which organizes the marathon, told the Times that the last runner to die after a medical incident at the race was in 2024.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our runners following yesterday’s race,” the organization said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with the runner’s family, friends, and the entire running community. ”