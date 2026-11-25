The case for a chic chapeau.

sacred, whether it’s an heirloom passed down through generations or a sweeping cathedral-length piece they’ve dreamed of since childhood. Others would rather skip tradition altogether, opting for a statement hair accessory in lieu of lace and tulle.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of veil alternatives—and while they’re a natural fit for courthouse weddings, elopements, and intimate vow exchanges, they can easily hold their own at more formal celebrations, too. Take, who ditched the veil entirely for her 2018 nuptials, letting a borrowed emerald tiara steal the show. More recently,from Honor, Floure Studio, Vivienne Westwood, House of Gilles, and Elie Saab feature everything from sculptural hats to bows.

Also read Noah Cyrus Wore the Most Daring Goth Naked Dress to Miley’s Wedding This Weekend

When picking out your accessory for the big day, think about balance. An ivory headband adds a modern touch to an otherwise, while a flowing, floral-embroidered scarf brings a romantic feel to a courthouse mini. Wearing a suit? A pillbox hat keeps things incredibly chic, whether you’re getting married ator eloping somewhere far-flung.

Once you’ve settled on a style, be sure to bring it to your hair trial so your stylist knows how to incorporate your accessory seamlessly. Few accessories are as foolproof as a bridal headband, and with so many iterations on the market, it’s easy to find one that feels right for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unadorned padded styles from Loeffler Randall and Maison Ola draw instant attention to aIf you’re planning a courthouse wedding or just want an accessory with real presence, a bridal hat is hard to beat. These wide-brimmed silhouettes from Maison Michel, Mains de Vapeur, and Eugenia Kim bring all the drama . For something smaller, Gigi Burris’s pillbox has a lovely vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Juliet caps, cloches, and jeweled headpieces are heirlooms in the making; unlike delicate tulle, they’re sturdy enough to be passed down and worn again—plus, they have a built-in old-world feel. Alexandra Grecco and Jennifer Behr keep things soft with lace; De La Vali goes all out with a headscarf that drapes elegantly mid-back; Rabanne channels ’20s glamour with a pearl-and-bead design. Not ready to surrender the movement of a veil?

A cape or scarf offers a similar effect—just in a less conventional way. Rat & Boa’s sheer style shimmers with hand-embellished sequins, and Clio Peppiatt’s mini version adds beaded fringe for extra swing. To keep things understated, drape Markarian’s embroidered scarf or Heirlome’s silk stole over your shoulders. Bows and bridal have always gone hand in hand, and they make for a playful hair accessory for the consummate romantic.

These options from Vivienne Westwood, Completedworks, and Oscar de la Renta fit cascading curls especially well. For a subtle nod to the classic veil, go with Kamperett’s oversized piece, which trails all the way to the floor.for blooms in your hair—or go all out and wear both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From flower crowns to smaller clips and pins, there are endless ways to work florals into your hairstyle, especially if you consider yourself a boho bride, and picked the pastoral venue to prove it. , she now spends her days as a bridal stylist . Consider her a walking bridal fashion encyclopedia; no dress code, venue, or silhouette ...