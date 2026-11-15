24 Reboot Casting Rumors: Shawkat, Jeffries, Goggins, Wright Lead Fan Suggestions

Fans speculate on ideal casting for the 24 reboot, naming Alia Shawkat, Leah Sava Jeffries, Walton Goggins, Jeffrey Wright, and Riley Keough for iconic roles.

Speculation is mounting regarding a potential reboot of the groundbreaking television series 24, with industry observers and fans suggesting a diverse cast of actors to bring iconic characters into a modern era. The original show, which premiered in 2001 and concluded its initial run in 2010, revolutionized television structure by unfolding each season in real-time over the course of a single day. Counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer, portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland, anchored this high-stakes narrative that captivated global audiences for over a decade. Now, as the franchise shows signs of life with a reboot reportedly in development, the conversation has shifted from whether it will happen to who will inhabit its complex world.

Alia Shawkat For Chloe O'Brian

Alia Shawkat is positioned as a top contender for the role of Chloe O'Brian, a pivotal tech analyst who serves as the strategic foil to field agents. In the original series, Chloe evolved from an archetype into a critical member of the Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU), demonstrating exceptional skill in handling high-stakes counter-terrorism operations. Shawkat possesses a unique blend of comedic timing and dramatic intensity, making her well-suited to navigate the high-octane moments and emotional depth required by the character. Her ability to balance humor with serious action aligns perfectly with Chloe's journey from a quirky analyst to a powerhouse operator.

Also read Denver protesters disrupt Hakeem Jeffries at Democratic summit: 'We voted for change'

Leah Sava Jeffries As Kim Bauer

Leah Sava Jeffries has emerged as a compelling choice to portray Kim Bauer, the daughter of Jack Bauer who grows up within the shadow of the CTU operations. Following her breakout role as Annabeth Chase in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the 17-year-old actress is expanding her portfolio beyond fantasy and young adult genres. Kim Bauer begins the original series as a high school student before gradually stepping into her father's world and taking on a more complex role at the CTU. Jeffries has already demonstrated her capacity to handle franchise pressures and deliver nuanced performances in her previous work, signaling her readiness for this demanding part.

Walton Goggins In The Role Of Bill Buchanan

Walton Goggins is frequently cited as the ideal actor to portray Bill Buchanan, the Director of the CTU Los Angeles office. Goggins has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in contemporary television, with acclaimed performances in series such as The Shield, Justified, The White Lotus, and Fallout. The character of Bill Buchanan serves as a grounding presence for the series, often clashing with Jack Bauer's methods while maintaining a professional loyalty to the mission. Goggins's history of portraying morally ambiguous figures and tackling themes of political corruption makes him a perfect fit to anchor the reboot in a gritty, realistic tone.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Wright Revives David Palmer

Jeffrey Wright is regarded as the quintessential candidate to resurrect the character of David Palmer, a former President of the United States who plays a central role in the early seasons of the show. Palmer's arc involves surviving multiple assassination attempts and battling political corruption, all while maintaining a complex relationship with Jack Bauer. As one of the most respected actors of his generation, Wright brings an undeniable gravitas that matches the stature of the former President. His return to television in such a significant role would provide the reboot with an immediate sense of historical weight and political intrigue.

Riley Keough Audiences As Audrey Raines

Riley Keough is being considered for the role of Audrey Raines, the daughter of President James Heller who becomes a central figure in the later seasons of the series. Audrey Raines is characterized by her political acumen and her tragic, on-and-off romantic relationship with Jack Bauer, which adds a layer of personal stakes to the geopolitical plotlines. Keough, known for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six, has shown she can handle emotionally complex and narratively significant roles in high-profile productions. Her casting would introduce a fresh dynamic to the series, blending action-thriller elements with deep character-driven drama.