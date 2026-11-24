'God forbid they have to actually put two concepts together and figure something out.'

even more difficult. From students struggling to write a basic paragraph to kids having the attention span of 0.00001%, for lack of a better word, we're so very"Kids expect their mom and dad to drop off a water bottle, a different snack, or the book they want to read at school, instead of paying attention in class.

They call their parents all day long, and parents jump and run up to the school every time.

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"and then, like, 2 weeks later, had to ALSO ban delivery food.my lunches and snacks at school were my problem, and I could either make them myself or remind her for money "There's a lack of work ethic and ability to think. Most kids refuse to do anything that hasn’t been explicitly explained to them. God forbid they have to actually put two concepts together and figure something out. .

" "I see it in the way students interact with adults. They just don't care who they're talking to or how they talk to them. They expect to get exactly what they want, how they want it, and if they don't, they get disrespectful. I don't know how many times I’ve witnessed or had my own interactions with kids and had to say, 'Who exactly do you think you’re talking to?

' It baffles me! ""In my case, it's 6th graders having no empathy. Like, I didn't think I'd have to ask the counselor for help about students not making fun of another student's recent family loss. 🫩".

I had a teacher out for a funeral... Kids were making 'crying faces' trying to predict what the teacher would look like crying.... They have also had students try to make AI porn of both students and teachers.

"Parents no longer seem to feel that their students are responsible for finding out what they missed and catching up when they are absent. I'll have kids skip for a week or longer; then, when they are failing, the parents seem to think it's on me to put together a packet of whatever they missed, follow up with the kid to make sure they do it, and then give them full credit for whatever they turn in a month later.

""Violence. I work in first grade at a Title I charter school, and the number of students who don't get the idea that we keep our hands to ourselves is wild. And I'm not talking about a kid pushing someone to get in line first. I'm talking headlocks and stabbing people with pencils.

" "The learned helplessness is absurd. Little Timmy refuses to try ANYTHING because his parents are constantly stepping in to magically solve his problems. It's so much worse than helicopter parenting. They know their parents will bail them out for every single thing they don't want to do.

Sure, I was a latchkey kid to a single mom, and it SUCKED not having support when I needed it, but there has to be a middle ground. Expecting teachers to coddle your child is doing no one any favors and is a big reason I left my district.

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""Not doing flashcards at home to memorize addition, subtraction, and multiplication facts. I have an ambitious curriculum to get through. Fact fluency was one tiny piece of it. We practice weekly in class, but to truly memorize, many need to invest time at home.

" "We had a seventh grader who was busted with a lighter and a joint. The parent's only response was, 'I want that lighter back.

'""I just want kids to try! They either have no motivation, or are entirely stymied by a fear of failure. It's okay to fail sometimes; that's how you learn! But I feel like modern adults just take 'I don't know' as an out.

Some of our kids can't even tell us what they like. They just reply, 'I don't know.

' You really don't know?! " "It's an 'equity issue' to make kids work at home. Because some people can't, nobody should, has kind of become the motto in education. Some kids can't read a whole novel, so no more novels — now everyone gets targeted excerpts.

Some kids can't remember formulas; no one should be required to know them — here's a formula sheet. Some kids can't take notes without a notes sheet; no one should learn how to take notes — here's a fill-in-the-blank paper tied directly to the presentation that is being read to you and posted online to review. Some kids get anxious about public speaking; no one can be required to give an oral presentation.

Some kids can't pass with a 70% mastery, so no one starts below a 50%. It goes on and on.

" "I teach middle school, and the thing that gets to me the most is basic hygiene. Some of these kids need a bath. And not in a 'you're a bit smelly' early teen kind of way — in a 'this may actually be a medical issue' kind of way. I’ve taught for 25 years, and having hygiene talks with kids of this age has always been a thing.

This is above and beyond that. The average kid now has the issues the worst kids had 10 years ago. How can a parent pack their kid into a car, smell these smells, and think everything is okay?

"I work in healthcare, and good lord, the SMELLS some adults bring in are wild. The indoor cigarette smoking and marijuana use result in. One patient's marijuana smell actually traveled through our whole surgery center and permeated into every operating room; we were incredulous. There's uncontrolled diabetes resulting in rotting toes or feet, total dental neglect, no/highly infrequent showers or baths...

And these aren't intellectually disabled people! Heck, one patient came in, paying absurd amounts of money to be done by a world-famous plastic surgeon, and left dirty bare footprints on our floor when she walked to use the bathroom in pre-op. Absolutely appalling.

" "The entitlement of 'If we're good today, can we have XYZ? ' I'm like...no, because you don't know how to be good or even meet expectations, and yet you still whine about not getting the reward. " "Parents not packing a snack for multiple weeks in a row because 'they forgot. ' And then being mad at me for not having snacks for their child because they already ate all my available snacks earlier in the week.

" "Parents putting sports over school. I'm only 26, and when I was growing up, my parents put academics over sports. If I was doing poorly, no lacrosse. Nowadays, my students 'have no time to read' because of sports.

""The way these kids can't even write a paragraph is dystopian. When I was in 5th grade , we had a book report every quarter that required a page-long report plus actually reading the book. Even if they write a full sentence, it typically makes zero sense grammatically.

""I remember in 1st grade, we copied our homework from the board. This was 1998–1999-ish. Fourth-graders don’t even know where to start writing on their paper.

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" "Young children sleep in class, and when you ask them why they're so tired, they tell you they were up until 4 a.m. playing video games. " "There's no self-sufficiency. They can't do ANYTHING for themselves. They can't tie their shoes.

They can't open water bottles. They can't open FRUIT SNACKS.

" "I teach high school, and we have SEVERAL students who don't know how to read. They aren't even ESL students! But a lot of the issues are systemic. Parents have to work two or more jobs to get by, and because they work so much, they aren't able to spend time with their kids like more affluent families.

I understand why they stick their kids in front of a screen, but I'm a single-income widow with a child, and he will never be getting an iPad. I'm pretty sure we're all going to be fucked in the future.

" "No, I have not graded the three late assignments you just turned in last period. There should be consequences at home for school misbehavior, but the parent's response when I call is, 'What do you want me to do about it?

'" "They have an inability to accept 'no' as an answer. They see it as an opening to a negotiation. I've started saying a version of 'I have said no. I’m not changing my mind. I'm walking away now.

'" "I'm not a teacher, but let me share the other side. As a parent, being actively involved is also challenging. Maybe it's me, and I am just too inept to catch on. Firstly, there are no books.

Everything is electronic on that tablet or at school. I can't read through anything that's done in class. I have to rely on my child's account of everything, which, let's say, is not complete. There's a list of vocabulary words...

I saw it mentioned in an email; we never found it. That didn't get studied. There was a recent large writing assignment. I asked my 12-year-old to bring it home so that we could go through it.

According to her, the teacher won't let it out of the classroom because she is concerned about AI. Knowing my child will turn in the laziest product she can, I can only imagine what was turned in. I doubt that I will ever see it. I did see the grade comments.

'No references cited'... " "Secondly, platforms! Two major ones, plus some extra apps that some teachers use, plus various emails, or sometimes communication on the platforms. It took 4 months to get on the right email mailing list .

When I did get the emails, there was a tiny box at the bottom of the page that linked relevant material. Now, three-quarters of the way through the school year, I have finally figured out which platform to use to find what I need, but I see almost nothing 'due tomorrow' and often see 'missing assignments.

' Grrr. I see my child got 86%, but I do not see the test she took or the material she was learning.

" "And lastly, homework. There is so little homework; it's barely anything at all. When it exists, which is not common, it usually is a review of what they already did in class earlier that day. Homework gives me a chance to see how she's doing and what needs work.

I will work with her if I know where she needs help and reinforcement. Despite all of the electronics, I feel very disconnected from her education. But for the 20 minutes of reading we have her do on weeknights, I don't know how to help.

" Teachers, what are you tired of dealing with because parents aren't parenting anymore? Let us know in the comments or use the form to remain anonymous!