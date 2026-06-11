24 Jump Street: A New Comedy Franchise Film in the Works

The news text discusses a new entry in the comedy franchise, titled 24 Jump Street, which will feature Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Ice Cube. It also mentions a potential crossover with the Men in Black franchise and the cancellation of a previous crossover project.

This week, it was confirmed that a new entry in the comedy franchise was in the works. The new film, titled 24 Jump Street , will see Hill, Tatum, and, were both received well.

While little is known about the upcoming movie, some fans are hoping that the new film could be the gateway into a crossover many involved in the franchise once dreamed of: a collaboration with the Men in Black franchise. The project, tentatively titled MIB 23, would've seen Tatum and Hill finding their way into the world of the Men in Black and helping take down some aliens.

Tatum was so excited for the movie that, in 2024, that the script for the movie was the best he had ever read for a third movie in a franchise. The duo revealed what the film was going to be about it.

"One of my favorite ideas is that the Men in Black . . . Like the black suits were like martial arts belts that you had to work your way up to black and that were issued powder blue Men in Black suits," Lord joked.

"It was basically the idea was that Jonah and Channing . . . a thing happened while they were doing their medical school adventure that got them embroiled into the world of Men in Black and they ended up teaming up to stop an alien takeover type of thing," Miller added.

"So, it was very funny, it was very crazy, trying to sort of like manage these two franchises and not drive them both into the ground seemed like a real challenge. Unfortunately, the movie never came to be, though the directing pair said that it came "very close" to happening. While the odds of it ever happening are extremely low due to the age of MIB stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, fans can still hope.

The 21 Jump Street franchise is skipping directly over the "23," and with a fresh jump into 24 Jump Street, perhaps the movie will feature, even if in some small way, a nod to the crossover that never was. Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he's not writing about games, he's usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

ComingSoon is excited to host a The Furious poster giveaway to celebrate the acclaimed action movie arriving in theaters this week. Paul Anthony Kelly, who played JFK in Love Story has joined the cast of The Housemaid’s Secret, the sequel to... Wonder Woman writer gives a peek into her approach to the DCU character. Supergirl and Wonder Woman writer Ana Nogueira...

A Law & Order: SVU fan favorite just landed their next major role, and Western fans should pay attention. The veteran actor joins an... Amy Adams’ new thriller series has made a strong start on Apple TV, attracting significant viewer interest shortly after its... The first trailer for David Ayer's Heart of the Beast shows Brad Pitt and his loyal companion surviving the Alaskan...

Everyone is asking the same thing about 24 Jump Street’s title. The franchise’s unexpected title choice left viewers puzzled, but the answer lies in... Sony revives its hit comedy franchise with a third film. Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Ice Cube are in talks...

A highly underrated crime movie starring Channing Tatum is worth a watch for Prime Video subscribers. Tatum’s acting career started... Two star-studded action buddy comedies from Sony Pictures have just been added to Peacock’s movie library. These movies starring Channing..





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Comedy Franchise 24 Jump Street Channing Tatum Jonah Hill Ice Cube Men In Black Crossover Cancellation Potential Crossover Sony Pictures Peacock The Furious The Housemaid’S Secret Wonder Woman David Ayer's Heart Of The Beast Prime Video Apple TV The Furious Poster Giveaway Paul Anthony Kelly The Housemaid’S Secret Law & Order: SVU Amy Adams David Ayer's Heart Of The Beast Channing Tatum's Acting Career Two Star-Studded Action Buddy Comedies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Ice Cube In Talks For '24 Jump Street'Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Ice Cube are in talks to return for a third installment in the '21 Jump Street' movie reboot franchise.

Read more »

Third 21 Jump Street Film in the Works with Original Cast in TalksThe third installment of the 21 Jump Street franchise is officially in the works with stars Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, and Ice Cube all in talks to return. The crime comedy threequel will be directed by Rodney Rothman, who also penned the script along with Hill and Meghan Malloy. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are also set to return as producers.

Read more »

24 Jump Street Sequel In Development With Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill & Ice CubeJonah Hill, Channing Tatum and Ice Cube might return for 24 Jump Street.

Read more »

Jump Street movie revived after decade, with original creative teamThe Jump Street movie franchise, which started with the 2012 film 21 Jump Street, has been revived with the original creative team behind the two highest-grossing R-rated comedies of the past 20 years. The new film, titled 24 Jump Street, continues the joke of the fake sequel reel from the previous film.

Read more »